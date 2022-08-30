Suffolk food writer's book is 'like nothing else I've ever read'

What is a recipe? Why do we need them? Why is food and eating so emotional? Can one singular recipe be somehow changed by a shift in where, when and who it’s cooked for?

These questions and more are pondered in Suffolk food writer Rebecca May Johnson’s debut book, Small Fires, billed by Nigella Lawson as ‘An intense enquiry into the very nature of cooking’.

It's hard to succinctly sum up Small Fires other than it is almost a kind of fever dream.

Rebecca serving pasta - Credit: Sophie Davidson

The premise is this. Rebecca came across a specific recipe in her early 20s, and endeavoured to cook it 1,000 times, diarising her life and relationships with food and people across a period of 10 years.

The result is quite atypical. Not a book to be read in one sitting, but rather dipped into. A mix of commentary, emotions, lists, prose, diary entries, philosophy.

Central (and debuted halfway through) is Marcella Hazan’s recipe for tomato sauce - not the one most-oft revered by food writers and chefs (made with tomatoes, butter and a split onion) but another.

“The recipe is at the heart of the book,” says Rebecca, who lives in Harwich, but grew up near Woodbridge. “But the book’s really about what I learn about life and myself and other people through cooking that recipe 1,000 times. I think, throughout, about cooking, and the recipe as a form of memoire. Each time I cook it, there’s a sense that it collects memories.

“Everyone has those recipes in their life they cook over and over again. Over time, that dish or recipe then becomes a kind of container for memories and feelings or family traditions people have. When you cook it, it becomes almost a document of your life really.”

Rebecca says she stumbled across feted Italian chef Marcella’s recipe at the end of university when, she admits, she was suffering – with life, with social anxiety, trying to fit in.

Rebecca in the kitchen - Credit: Sophie Davidson

“I wanted to find a good recipe for tomato sauce, and The Guardian website had a piece where famous chefs shared their favourite recipes. One of the chefs from River Café in London, Ruth Rogers, shared Marcella Hazan’s recipe for tomato sauce. It was the cheapest one in the paper – great for a student – just olive oil, two cloves of garlic, tomatoes and some basil. She said people always expected her to make a fancy meal, but that she often made that sauce with pasta because it was ‘the nicest dish there is’.

“Making it totally transformed my understanding of cooking. It was a lightbulb moment.” It was at odds with the hotchpotch cooking she was used to as a student – throwing in a bit of this and that and hoping for the best.

“You’d add more and more and pray it would taste better- and it wouldn’t. I never paid attention before to what each ingredient brought to a dish.

“This sauce recipe is quite minimal, but specific. You have to cut the garlic a certain way, and put it in cold oil, quite a lot of it, add the tomato, and cook it very gently for a long period of time until you’re left with an incredibly sweet and intense, almost confit tomato sauce to coat spaghetti.

Rebecca in the kitchen - Credit: Sophie Davidson

“It gave me a new respect for ingredients,” she says.

“My body is changed by the recipe – after tasting it I see flavour differently, which means I see things differently,” Rebecca writes in the book. Although by the 890th time of cooking it (broke and emotional), she is vexed by it, resents it, and ultimately can’t bear to eat it.

Rebecca weaves pivotal moments of her life into Small Fires, between dwelling on topics such as the pleasure of eating, unravelling the words of Nigella, who she says, at the height of her telly fame, almost gave women ‘permission’ to eat and enjoy food.

Having studied German Literature and undertaken a PhD about the Odyssey, parts of Oydssey creep in too...and Freud and DW Winicott.

Talking about the premise of what is a rather ‘unusual’ tome, Rebecca says: “I wanted to think about what an epic journey in the kitchen might be like. Everyone does so much work there and spends so much time in there, why not?”

Rebecca has felt at home in the kitchen all her life, saying her mum’s a “great cook”. When she moved to London, cooking was, for her, a way of reaching out and making friends. Not that it always went to plan.

In one part of the book which she says still makes her cringe, Rebecca, living in Berlin for a year abroad during university, somehow agrees to host a birthday party for a girl she barely knows in her apartment, without consulting her flatmates.

Rebecca May Johnson - Credit: Sophie Davidson

“I’d spoken to her for about five minutes before inviting her! Suddenly, dozens of people I’d never met came around, I made them food – but it went badly. I hated the dish. I couldn’t believe what I’d got myself into.

“That still haunts me.”

On a more positive note, there is a friend throughout Small Fires who Rebecca simply refers to as ‘You’. “That’s a significant relationship. She had quite a lot of things she couldn’t eat for various reasons, but she could eat everything in ‘the recipe’.

“Parts of the book are about how our friendship develops through me cooking it for her. In the pandemic I visited her and gave her a pot of the sauce. I gave it to her when her mum was really ill, and I remember she said to me ‘you’ve given me love in the form of a tomato sauce’.

“I do think,” says Rebecca, “feeding people is a really nice way of paying attention to them.”

Another highlight for the writer is a whole chapter dedicated to cooking sausages Mrs Beeton’s way, recording the results.

“I ended up dancing around the kitchen to Chaka Khan,” she laughs. “It was a kind of spring awakening moment. Several other cookery writers who’ve read the book said they’ll laugh whenever they’re cooking sausages from now on.”

Small Fires by Rebecca May Johnson is published by Pushkin Press and available to buy now.

Small Fires by Rebecca May Johnson - Credit: Rebecca May Johnson

How to make ‘the recipe’

Ingredients

6tbsps extra virgin olive oil

2 medium garlic cloves, peeled and sliced very thinly

300g tinned, peeled Italian plum tomatoes, cut into large pieces with their juice

Salt

Black pepper

10 fresh basil leaves, hand torn

Method

Place the oil and garlic in a pan on a medium heat. Once the garlic is pale golden add the tomatoes and turn the heat to very low. Cook, uncovered, until the oil separates from the tomatoes. Add some salt to taste, and some grinds of fresh black pepper. Cook for a few more minutes.

Take off the heat and stir in the basil leaves. The sauce will coat 450g cooked pasta.