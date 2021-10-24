Food and drink festival back in 2022 at new venue
- Credit: Archant
A popular food and drink event will be returning to west Suffolk next year in a new home.
Taste of Sudbury attracted thousands of people in 2019, but has had a two-year break due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Traditionally held in the centre of Sudbury, the event will be back in June, 2022, at its new venue of Melford Hall and there are anticipated to be more than 70 stalls.
It has had to move to Melford Hall in Long Melford whilst one of the main venues of the festival, St Peter's in Sudbury, is closed for renovation.
The festival will continue to be all about celebrating, promoting and showcasing the very best producers, restaurants and chefs in this region.
Justine Paul, of event organiser Suffolk Market Events, said: "We have tried hard to keep the event close to Sudbury to ensure that the local community can still enjoy all that the day offers whilst ensuring a safe space and we are really pleased that the Melford Estate has offered us the use of their land at Melford Hall.
You may also want to watch:
"The space will provide lots of room for people and parking and will add an extra element of farming to the festival which we feel is important."
She said the event was very much going back to its roots as Melford Estate has acres of farmland.
Most Read
- 1 Matchday Recap: Celina wins it for Town and sends Portman Road wild
- 2 How Suffolk are you? Take our quiz to find out
- 3 Revealed: The most expensive towns to buy a home in Suffolk
- 4 Andy's Angles: Six observations after Ipswich Town's 2-1 win over Fleetwood
- 5 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 Fleetwood win
- 6 Ipswich Town 2-1 Fleetwood Town: Celina's late, late winner seals it for Blues
- 7 'It's been difficult... I was just so happy' - Celina delighted to end long goal drought in style
- 8 'Unique' café with 250 plus board games to play will open soon
- 9 Road closed as one person trapped in car on its roof
- 10 'It wasn't good for all our hearts' - Roberts delight after Town comeback win
She added: "It's just making that connection between the field and fork and giving local farmers the opportunity to showcase with their produce."
Amy Hyde Parker of Melford Hall Estate, said they were "delighted" to be able to welcome Taste of Sudbury to the Park at Melford Hall in June 2022.
"We are looking forward to working with the wonderful team at Suffolk Market Events who we know will ensure the finest showcase of local produce and fare," she said.
It is expected there will be more than 70 stalls filling the grounds at Melford Hall on June 18, 2022, from 10am to 5pm.
There will be a whole range of top-quality produce including: fresh herbs, local game and meat, sausage rolls and homemade pies, Suffolk strawberries and raspberries, award-winning sourdoughs, homemade pates and terrines, locally-distilled gins, brownies and traybakes, Suffolk sausages, jams, marinades, conserves and freshly-baked cakes plus vegan pastries.
The main kitchen theatre will be back with an "amazing" line-up of some of the region’s very best chefs and artisan producers with demos on recipes as well as masterclasses.
There will also be a number of quirky vans and horseboxes selling a wide range of street food plus visitors will find chilled glasses of Prosecco, Suffolk beers and lagers and local ice cream.
The event is dubbed a great family day out and dogs are welcome too.
For more information contact Alex Paul on 07503 332675 or email.
Visit the website.