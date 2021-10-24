Published: 4:30 PM October 24, 2021

The Taste of Sudbury Food and Drink Festival in Market Hill in a previous year. It will be back next year at Melford Hall - Credit: Archant

A popular food and drink event will be returning to west Suffolk next year in a new home.

Taste of Sudbury attracted thousands of people in 2019, but has had a two-year break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Traditionally held in the centre of Sudbury, the event will be back in June, 2022, at its new venue of Melford Hall and there are anticipated to be more than 70 stalls.

Parkland at The National Trust's Melford Hall is the new location for Taste of Sudbury - Credit: Archant

It has had to move to Melford Hall in Long Melford whilst one of the main venues of the festival, St Peter's in Sudbury, is closed for renovation.

The festival will continue to be all about celebrating, promoting and showcasing the very best producers, restaurants and chefs in this region.

Taste of Sudbury in Sudbury town centre in 2019 - Credit: Emma Cabielles Photography

Justine Paul, of event organiser Suffolk Market Events, said: "We have tried hard to keep the event close to Sudbury to ensure that the local community can still enjoy all that the day offers whilst ensuring a safe space and we are really pleased that the Melford Estate has offered us the use of their land at Melford Hall.

"The space will provide lots of room for people and parking and will add an extra element of farming to the festival which we feel is important."

She said the event was very much going back to its roots as Melford Estate has acres of farmland.

She added: "It's just making that connection between the field and fork and giving local farmers the opportunity to showcase with their produce."

The herbs farmers' market at the event in 2019 - Credit: Emma Cabielles Photography

Amy Hyde Parker of Melford Hall Estate, said they were "delighted" to be able to welcome Taste of Sudbury to the Park at Melford Hall in June 2022.

"We are looking forward to working with the wonderful team at Suffolk Market Events who we know will ensure the finest showcase of local produce and fare," she said.

It is expected there will be more than 70 stalls filling the grounds at Melford Hall on June 18, 2022, from 10am to 5pm.

There will be a whole range of top-quality produce including: fresh herbs, local game and meat, sausage rolls and homemade pies, Suffolk strawberries and raspberries, award-winning sourdoughs, homemade pates and terrines, locally-distilled gins, brownies and traybakes, Suffolk sausages, jams, marinades, conserves and freshly-baked cakes plus vegan pastries.

The main kitchen theatre will be back with an "amazing" line-up of some of the region’s very best chefs and artisan producers with demos on recipes as well as masterclasses.

Demonstrations and masterclasses will be back at the main kitchen theatre. Pictured is the 2019 event - Credit: Emma Cabielles Photography

There will also be a number of quirky vans and horseboxes selling a wide range of street food plus visitors will find chilled glasses of Prosecco, Suffolk beers and lagers and local ice cream.

The event is dubbed a great family day out and dogs are welcome too.

For more information contact Alex Paul on 07503 332675 or email.

Visit the website.







