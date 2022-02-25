Suffolk bagel business plans residency at Stowmarket bar

Bagel or Beigel will be conducting a residency in Pallet Bar in Stowmarket - Credit: Pallet Bar/Bagel or Beigel

A Suffolk bagel business has announced it will be setting up in the Old Fox Yard in Stowmarket.

Bagel or Beigel will be based next to Pallet Bar in Stowmarket on April 1, offering homemade food to Pallet customers and passers-by.

Ella, manager at Pallet, said: "This is going to be our first ever event — if it goes well we'd definitely like to have them back.

"Avi from Bagel or Beigel got in touch with me after I posted on Facebook. He's really keen to support new Suffolk businesses."

Avi, who runs Bagel or Beigel photographed with his daughter Poppy. - Credit: Bagel or Beigel

Avi, the owner at Bagel or Beigel, said: "I have friends in the food industry, other street food vendors who work with breweries and bars. Pallet doesn't do food, it's a win-win marriage.

"We normally do street fairs, markets, and we send postal orders as far as Scotland and Ireland."

Avi makes his own bagels, smoked meats, cream cheese and pickles. - Credit: Bagels or Beigel

He continued: "We make it all - smoked meats, bagels, pickles, even the cream cheese and we make them in the traditional Jewish way— I grew up in a Jewish neighbourhood in Toronto."