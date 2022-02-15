5 of the best Suffolk restaurants with a sea view

The views from the Boardwalk restaurant on Southwold Pier - Credit: Nick Butcher

With spots all along the coast, Suffolk is a fantastic place for seaside dining.

Here are five restaurants with ocean views you can eat at in the county.

1. The Boardwalk Restaurant

The Boardwalk is located on Southwold's pier - Credit: Andy Abbott

Where: Southwold Pier, North Parade, Southwold IP18 6LT

The Boardwalk is about as close as you can get to the ocean, being located over the breakers on Southwold's famous pier.

Offering fantastic views south over the waterfront of the town and north, out over to Covehithe, the Boardwalk is one of the most atmospheric places you can eat in Suffolk.

2. Steak Lobster & Co

Felixstowe's Steak Lobster & Co has reopened under new owners - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Where: 129 Undercliff Road West, Felixstowe IP11 2AQ

Bringing fine dining to the Felixstowe seafront, Steak Lobster & Co sticks to what it's good at, focusing almost exclusively on beef and seafood.

The popular restaurant almost closed last year due to difficulties hiring a chef, but new owners took it on and managed to reopen it.

3. Seafood & Grill at the Brudenell Hotel

Seafood & Grill is attached to the Brudenell hotel - Credit: Google Maps

Where: The Parade, Brudenell Street, Aldeburgh IP15 5BU

Located towards the south of Aldeburgh seafront, Seafood & Grill at the Brudenell Hotel offers a variety of fresh fish, including a constantly-changing catch of the day special.

While sitting at Seafood & Grill, you can watch fishermen based on the beach land their catch.

4. The Jolly Sailors

The Jolly Sailors in Pakefield, near Lowestoft - Credit: Mick Howes

Where: Pakefield Street, Pakefield, Lowestoft NR33 0JS

Offering large portions of good pub food, the Jolly Sailors overlooks beautiful Pakefield beach in Lowestoft.

Customers also appreciate the open-plan kitchen and being able to see the chefs at work.

5. The Waterfront

The Waterfront, in Kessingland - Credit: Google Maps

Where: 310 Church Rd, Kessingland, Lowestoft NR33 7SB

Rated as the best restaurant in Kessingland on Tripadvisor, the Waterfront offers contemporary Mediterranean and English dishes, as well as a weekly paella night.

With views stretching over the wide beach and plenty of outside seating, the Waterfront is perfect for a long lunch on a sunny afternoon.