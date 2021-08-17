Suffolk breweries to be given boost by bank holiday beer festival

Published: 11:35 AM August 17, 2021

Duke of Marlborough pub will be hosting the next round of tasting for the World Beer Awards. Left to right, Sarah Caston, Richard Podd, Kevin Long and James Batchelor-Wylam. Picture: GREGG BROWN - Credit: Archant

A community pub is looking to help give the local brewing industry a boost with its second ever Suffolk beer and cider festival.

The Duke of Marlborough pub in Somersham will be celebrating all things Suffolk on the bank holiday weekend with its four-day festival, aimed at providing support for microbreweries which have struggled during the pandemic.

The community-run pub will be offering 25 different beers from breweries such as Mr Bees and Starwing, while a selection of ciders will also be on tap.

The Duke of Marlborough is hosting the beer and cider festival this bank holiday weekend - Credit: The Duke of Marlborough

Street food will also be available, as well as an ice cream trike.

Lucy Batchelor-Wylam, a member of the pub's committee, said it is "really important" to support breweries through what has been a tough time.

Lucy Batchelor-Wylam, committee member at the community run pub, The Duke of Marlborough - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mrs Batchelor-Wylam said: "This will be our second festival after our first in 2019, which was a real success.

"We wanted to hold it again last year but couldn't because of the pandemic – we think it is really important to support smaller breweries after the year they've had.

"Supporting pubs and breweries go hand in hand at the minute."

The event will run Friday until Monday over the August bank holiday weekend.