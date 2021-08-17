Suffolk breweries to be given boost by bank holiday beer festival
A community pub is looking to help give the local brewing industry a boost with its second ever Suffolk beer and cider festival.
The Duke of Marlborough pub in Somersham will be celebrating all things Suffolk on the bank holiday weekend with its four-day festival, aimed at providing support for microbreweries which have struggled during the pandemic.
The community-run pub will be offering 25 different beers from breweries such as Mr Bees and Starwing, while a selection of ciders will also be on tap.
Street food will also be available, as well as an ice cream trike.
Lucy Batchelor-Wylam, a member of the pub's committee, said it is "really important" to support breweries through what has been a tough time.
Mrs Batchelor-Wylam said: "This will be our second festival after our first in 2019, which was a real success.
"We wanted to hold it again last year but couldn't because of the pandemic – we think it is really important to support smaller breweries after the year they've had.
"Supporting pubs and breweries go hand in hand at the minute."
The event will run Friday until Monday over the August bank holiday weekend.