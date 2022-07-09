News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
The 9 best 'cheap eats' food spots in Suffolk according to Tripadvisor

Johnny Amos

Published: 7:00 PM July 9, 2022
Syed Ahmed at the Biryani Hut.

The best places for a cheap eat in Suffolk according to Tripadvisor - Credit: Su Anderson

Suffolk really is spoilt for choice when it comes to great places to eat, but it is always handy to know where the best places are to get value for your money. 

Here are nine of the best cheap eats in Suffolk, according to the review website Tripadvisor. 

1. Mr T's Fish and Chips 

Based in Southwold, Mr T's Fish and Chips has been ranked the best place in Suffolk for a cheap eat. 

Fish and chips are always a popular meal when eating out

Fish and chips are always a popular meal when eating out - Credit: Archant

Cod and chips at the popular seaside chippie costs £9.50 and chicken nuggets and chips is £4.50 on the children's menu.

One happy customer said on Tripadvisor: "Excellent value and really tasty fish and chips. Staff are always friendly and welcoming and the kitchen looks spotlessly clean."

2. Gun Hill Beach Kiosk Southwold 

This family run business sells a variety of ice creams, hot and cold food and rinks. 

The family pride themselves on using locally sourced products. For those spending a day out on the Suffolk coast, the shop also sells a number of beach items. 

3. Ruby's Kitchen 

Based in Felixstowe, Ruby's Kitchen is one of the best places for a cheap eat out. 

The café offers a range of breakfast items as well as jacket potatoes and sandwiches.  

A small breakfast at Ruby's Kitchen costs £7.45 and includes a sausage, bacon, an egg, fresh tomato, mushrooms and a slice of toast. 

4. Katie's Kitchen 

Located near Diss, Katie's Kitchen sells a variety of items for a reasonable price. 

According to Tripadvisor the price range in the café is £3 to £8. 

There are a number of vegetarian, gluten free and vegan options available.

5. Biryani Hut

A favourite in Cobbold Street in Ipswich, Biryani Hut is the ideal place stop for delicious and affordable food.

With curries priced at £5.99 and wraps at £6.50, customers pay great prices for filling and flavoursome Indian classics.

6. The Farmhouse 

The Farmhouse, in Kesgrave, is part of the Hungry Horse pub chain and offers a wide variety of drinks, value food and regular entertainment. 

A mac and cheese at The Farmhouse costs £8.29.

A happy customer said in their review: "Great value for money, smiley staff and service was extremely speedy."

7. Common Room 

The Common Room in Framlingham has been listed as one of the best places for a cheap eat in Suffolk. 

The Common Room offers a wide range of meals including burgers, steaks and specials. 

A cheese and bacon burger at the Common Room costs £13.95. 

8. The Little Fish and Chip Shop 

The Little Fish and Chip Shop in Southwold is one of the most popular on the Suffolk coast, and has also been ranked as one of the best places in the region for a cheap eat. 

First opening in 2015, the fish and chip shop prides itself on using fresh local produce. 

Cod and chips at the shop costs £8.50.

9. Café Kotttani 

Located in the Buttermarket in Bury St Edmunds, Café Kottani offers a range of Greek and Mediterranean dishes. 

There is also a variety of vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options. 

One happy customer in a review said: "Delicious food, lovely choice of dishes and pastries. Lovely friendly service. Great value and in a good central location."

