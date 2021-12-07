News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Husband and wife brewing team 'amazed' to win their first beer award

Timothy Bradford

Published: 5:52 PM December 7, 2021
Kat and James of Artefact Brewing near Bury St Edmunds at a pre launch event in 2019

Kat and James of Artefact Brewing at a pre-launch event in 2019

A microbrewery run by a husband and wife team has won its first ever award after only 18 months in the business.

James and Kat Phillips of Artefact Brewing, based in Ixworth, are celebrating after their beer won multiple prizes at the Eastern Region Society for Independent Brewers Independent Beer Awards. 

Director and head brewer, James Phillips, said: “I’m amazed that our beers have been recognised with these industry awards, which are judged blind.

"This is the first time we’ve entered and we were up against lots of really big and established breweries in the region.

"It is incredibly reassuring that we’re on the right track and making a really good product, which ultimately is what it’s all about, making quality, small-batch craft beers that we can be proud of."

James Phillips in the Brewery with all three award-winning beers, Dark Mild, Kveik Black IPA and Jasmine Blonde

James Phillips in the brewery with all three award-winning beers, Dark Mild, Kveik Black IPA and Jasmine Blonde

A brewery could only enter three different beers into the competition and all of the three which Artefacts entered won an award. 

Its 3.2% Dark Mild won gold in the British Dark Beers up to 4.4% category, while its 6.5% Kveik Black IPA got gold in the Imperial IPA section. 

The 4.4% Jasmine Blonde won silver in the Speciality Light Beer category. 

Mr Phillips added “My background is just home-brewing and the brew set up is technically a nanobrewery, brewing just 200 litres at a time out of a converted shipping container on a farm.

"I’m really pleased to get this kind of feedback and excited that the Dark Mild and Kveik Black IPA are going through to the national competition.

"For the Jasmine Blonde, one of our more unusual, seasonal releases, to also pick up a Silver Award is just fantastic.

"These awards really help to make the last 18 months or so of hard work feel worthwhile. It’s a great end to the year.”

Artefacts Jasmine Blonde, Dark Mild and Kveik Black IPA all won at the Eastern Region SIBA Independent Beer Awards

Artefacts' Jasmine Blonde, Dark Mild and Kveik Black IPA all won prizes at the Eastern Region Society for Independent Brewers Independent Beer Awards - Credit: Artefact Brewing

Artefacts beers are primarily sold through Beautiful Beers in Bury St Edmunds, which offers them both in store and online. 

The brewers also attend the Bury Farmers' Market on the second Sunday of the month and Wyken Vineyards Farmers' Market on the third Saturday of the month.

