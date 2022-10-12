Suffolk butchers team up to swap sausages

Get your forks at the ready, folks, as Suffolk’s first ever sausage swap is about to commence – all in the name of charity.

Two young Suffolk butchers have teamed up to showcase their prized bangers with each others’ customers, as Thurston Butchers, and Fodder, based in Melton, will sell a batch of the other business’ sausages.

Thurston Butchers will offer Fodder’s Thai green gluten-free pork sausage, made with Harry’s homemade Thai green chilli paste, while Fodder will sell Thurston's festive pork, brie and cranberry sausages.

The collaboration will launch this Thursday (October 13) and be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fodder director Harry Wolff-Evans says: “The idea came from Alastair from Thurston. He basically approached me over social media and we became quite friendly, talking about a new age of butchery run by young people like us, and using social media to reach out to the local communities. We got chatting about the rising cost of living and cost of energy and everything else, and what really came out of that was that yes it’s tough for everyone but it’s really tough on low-income households.

“So what we wanted to do was try and create something whereby we bring attention to that, but also to the point that as small businesses we need to work together, and not against each other. We need to try and keep smaller, more independent businesses alive, and in doing the collaboration, the sausage swap would not only be great, but the profits from it could go towards helping those more vulnerable families.”

Thurston Butchers owner Alastair Angus adds: “I was looking at new ways of working with local businesses and butchers, and Fodder fit the bill as a new business we would like to work alongside. It is important to recognise that butchers' shops are not necessarily in competition with each other, rather the bigger, more commercial alternatives such as supermarkets.”

Money raised from the sausage swap will go to local charity Gatehouse, which helps vulnerable people across East Anglia.

“I’m really excited about this. The big question that all butchers always come across is ‘who has the best sausage?’ so it’s the perfect item for us to swap. But I’m mostly excited about the charity element of it – I'm a firm believer in helping people, so that’s my biggest driver in all of this,” adds Harry.

“Sausages are a great place to start. Every shop does them differently and I personally enjoy sampling other recipes. I know some people will think, 'why on earth sell someone else’s sausages when you have a high demand for yours already?'. I understand this, but it’s also a great idea to do something I’ve never seen done before and put two Suffolk businesses on the map,” says Alastair.

There is potential for further collaboration in the future for the pair.

“I think if this takes off, and it’s something people are interested in, we could get more people on board and do it again. We could have four or five other butchers all swapping sausages. It's good for the customers to have variety,” says Harry.

For more information on the collaboration, check out their social media pages, @thurstonbutchers and @fodderfooduk.