New owners of west Suffolk sandwich shop promise 'food full of passion'

A west Suffolk village is set to get a new destination to enjoy a sandwich, toastie and burger after butchers announced the takeover of a popular sandwich shop.

Alastair Angus and Kurtis Low are taking over the Oh Crumbs Sandwich Bar in Barton Road, Thurston, and are going to rebrand and launch a new business, called Stacked.

It is hoped that the new business will open in August or September, but until the takeover the sandwich bar will be operating as normal.

Mr Angus, who owns Thurston Butchers, and Mr Low decided to take on the new business after a successful pop-up burger shop which the team ran during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Angus said: "In lockdown we diversified our butchers business.

"We lost out on some catering contracts due to the pandemic so we established a pop-up burger shop in our cookhouse, our on-site kitchen.

“After lockdown we decided to hang up our burger griddles until we came up with a more long-term solution as we were quickly outgrowing our kitchen space.

"After discussing market stalls, burger vans and so on, we settled on wanting to create our dream in a bricks and mortar site.

"This will allow the team to move their cookhouse facility off-site – all pies, sausage rolls and pasties will also be made at Stacked as it's a larger space. We were starting to reach maximum capacity at the shop.

"We have held a few pop-up burger shops at The New Green Centre in Thurston.

"This has allowed us to gauge the local interest as well as get our burger recipes trialled and get feedback."

The shop will be open Tuesday through Saturday and will feature a breakfast menu as well as full lunchtime offerings, including burgers later in the week.

Mr Low said they will start with a basic menu and expand it as the business grows.

He added: "We are really excited to see what people want and we have so many ideas for specials we want to run.

"I have a few ideas of products which are very popular in New Zealand, but haven’t made their way over here yet, so I’m excited to bring some new flavours and methods to the shop.

"I’m looking forward to working with my immensely talented team to bring the area amazing food full of passion.”