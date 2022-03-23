7 family friendly pubs to visit in Suffolk

Suffolk has plenty of pubs that are sure to prove a hit with all the family with their children's menus, outdoor play areas and great atmosphere.

Here are five which your children are going to love.

1. The Ramsholt Arms, Ramsholt

The Ramsholt arms has access to its own beach - Credit: iwitness (Janice Poulson)

Offering fantastic views and delicious dining for adults, The Ramsholt Arms offers something few other pubs can match — its very own beach.

While it may be slightly muddy and full of sand hoppers, children can skid about and make sandcastles to their hearts' content.

2. The Swallow, Ipswich

The play area at the Swallow in Ipswich - Credit: Brewers Fayre

The Swallow in Ipswich offers a £4 play and coffee in its dedicated soft play centre.

The pub is perfect for family and friends to meet up and let the children run wild in the play area. Youngsters can also enjoy messy play, craft mornings and get into the groove at the children's disco.

3. The Plough, Sutton

The Plough in Sutton reopened on new years eve last year - Credit: Timothy Bradford

Located close to the Suffolk landmark of Sutton Hoo, the Plough in Sutton has quite a lot for youngsters.

With a decent-sized field out the back, children can run about like wild and enjoy the play area, while inside offers a bunch of interesting stuff to look at – including landlady Toni's extensive guitar collection.

4. The Crown, Hartest

The Hartest crown has a play area, and loads of space to run around - Credit: Google Maps

Set in an idyllic garden in rural south Suffolk, The Crown at Hartest comes equipped with a play area with a climbing frame and plenty of open space.

It also offers activities inside for children, as well as high chairs and baby changing facilities.

5. The Turks Head, Hasketon

The Turks Head, in Hasketon, was named Best Pub in Suffolk in 2017 - Credit: Gregg Brown

An award-winning venue that is loved by families, The Turks Head is a picturesque pub located in the rural village of Hasketon.

Offering a variety of children's meals, the pub caters for even the fussiest eaters.

6. The White Hart, Blythburgh

The White Hart Inn in Blythburgh. - Credit: Simon Parker

Set near the Blyth estuary, The White Hart in Blythburgh has something to offer everyone – with amazing views and good beer.

The pub has a collection of toys surrounding a large fireplace inside, while outside offers a mini football pitch with goals, ride-on toy tractors and a collection of small animals in various enclosures.

7. The White Horse Hotel, Leiston

The White Horse Hotel in Leiston - Credit: Google Maps

Located close to the Long Shop Museum in the east Suffolk town of Leiston, the White Horse Hotel, refurbished in 2019, is an excellent family-friendly option for a meal.

Featuring an expansive climbing frame and free wifi, this hotel is certain to keep children busy.