Pub celebrates 'fantastic' reopening after seven years of closure

The Swan in Worlingworth had a successful opening on Saturday - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The opening night of a village pub that had been shut for more than seven years has been described as "fantastic" by the new owners.

The Swan in Worlingworth closed down in 2015, but was given a new lease of life by new owners husband and wife Emma and Tom Royall.

The pub opened for the first time on Saturday (September 11) after the new owners carried out around seven months of renovation works.

Husband and wife Tom and Emma Royall inside the Worlingworth Swan - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Speaking about the opening Mrs Royall said: "It was a fantastic turn out of people and it was very, very busy.

"We had a horse and cart arrive, and a lot of people came on their bikes.

"On Saturday we had a continuous flow of people from opening to closing and on Sunday we impromptu music.

"We had lots of comments about how it felt like the pub had never shut and it was just like the old days."

Mrs Royall said people were happy to have a village pub once again and is looking forward to many more successful nights at the pub.

The Swan at Worlingworth has been taken over by husband and wife Tom and Emma Royall - Credit: Charlotte Bond

She added: "We feel a lot of pride and it has been a longer project than we thought but it has been well worth it as we had a thoroughly good weekend."

It was originally planned that the pub, which dates back to as early as the 16th century, would reopen in early July.

Visitors are reminded that the bar is small and there is only around 50 seats inside the pub so people should be prepared to stand.

For the time being The Swan is open on Thursday and Friday evenings and between 12pm and 11pm on Saturdays and 12pm and 9pm on Sundays.