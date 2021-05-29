New farmers’ market debuts in Suffolk this weekend 

Published: 2:00 PM May 29, 2021

Focaccia bread, ice cream and more made in Boxford will be on sale at the first ever farmers' market in the village - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The owner of a popular village café has joined forces with a local pub to launch a brand new farmers’ market, taking place for the first time tomorrow morning (Sunday, May 30).

The Boxford Farmers’ Market will be located in the White Hart car park from 9am to 12noon, and Myalee Chaytor (one of the market founders and owner of Box River Café) says she couldn’t be more delighted.

“We’ve never had anything like this in the village before and It’s something I’ve been wanting to do for a couple of years now,” she says.

“With the White Hart involved, we’ve obviously now got the space. We’ll start out with about seven to eight stallholders and build it up over time.”

Myalee says changes in the village and surrounding area during lockdown, most noticeably creative folk moving from cities into the Suffolk countryside, has meant there’s more talent on our doorsteps than ever before.

“I’m finding so many more local crafters and small cottage industry businesses,” she reveals. “I’m conscious there are a lot of other markets in the area, Lavenham for example which is fabulous and has a great stallholder community, but there are a lot of new people who’ve created their own little businesses in the last 14 months, and they’re looking for an outlet. Somewhere small to sell directly to the public for the first time. And that’s what we’ll be doing here.”

Stalls will include focaccia, bread and ice cream made in Boxford, gluten-free bakes, essential oils and crafts.

“And we’ll be there ourselves as the café, doing bacon sandwiches, tea, cakes, homemade fudge and other bits and pieces.”

The next date is June 27. If you’d like to have a stall at the market contact Box River Café on 01787 211689.







