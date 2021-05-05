Published: 12:30 PM May 5, 2021

Brownies from Alex Artisan Bakery which will be at the Suffolk Market Events market in Felixstowe on May 8. 2021 - Credit: Emma Cabielles Photography

Suffolk Market Events, the folk behind the award-winning Lavenham Farmers' Market, Ipswich Vegan Market and others, is set to launch its first pop-up in the east of the county.

This Saturday, May 8, Justine and Alex Paul will bring a food and artisan market to Beach Street, Felixstowe in what's hoped to be the first of several creative markets at this location in 2021 and beyond.

Open from 10am to 3pm, dog-friendly, and with social distancing measures in place, Justine hopes the new venture is as welcomed as her other markets, which have been shown to increase footfall into town centres - even at the height of lockdown.

"We’ve been looking to run a quality producers’ market in Felixstowe for a while, so we were delighted when Jonny Manning suggested we join forces at Beach Street," she said.

"There is so much developing and growing in Felixstowe – it seems to be the hot spot on the Suffolk coast, so we're really looking forward to bringing one of our artisan markets here."

Stalls on the day will include mezze boxes and street food from Samu Kitchen. bagels filled with beef or vegan pastrami and pickles from Bagel or Beigel, homemade pies and local cheeses from ComplEat, and traditional cuts of pork from Greenacres smallholding.

Pies from ComplEat catering who will be at the new market with pies and British cheeses - Credit: Suffolk Market Events

Dive into bakes and sweet treats from Alex Artisan Bakery, Woodland Bakery and the Essex Brownie Company. And look out for jams and chutneys from Jar Candi and East Coast Chilli Company.

Starwing Brewery and Sunfire Spirits will be in attendance with a little something to quench your thirst, as will locally-based Old Felixstowe Brewery.

Beer from The Old Felixstowe Brewing Co - Credit: Suffolk Market Events

Crafts will feature heavily at the market alongside food traders, and include Suffolk Peace Creations, hand-dyed wool from Teacup Yarns, linens from Pinnielove, soaps, candles, bunting, fused glass, and olive oils.

There's even something for your furry friend - dog treats from Sniffe and Likket.

If you can't make this event there are two more pencilled in the diary so far - Saturday, July 31 and Saturday, November 20.







