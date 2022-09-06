Opening date announced for much-loved Suffolk pub after years of closure

The opening date for The Swan in Worlingworth has been announced - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The highly anticipated reopening date of a much-loved Suffolk pub has been announced after it had been closed for more than seven years.

The Swan in Worlingworth closed down in 2015, but has now been given a new lease of life by new owners.

It was originally hoped that the village pub would reopen in early July but a new opening date has been announced.

On the pub's Facebook page, new owners husband and wife Tom and Emma Royall announced the pub will reopen this Saturday (September 10) from 12pm to 11pm.

The Swan at Worlingworth has been taken over by husband and wife Tom and Emma Royall - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Mrs Royall said: "Tom and I are very excited to announce that the Worlingworth Swan will be opening next Saturday, 12pm until 11pm and then Sunday 11am until 9pm. We can’t wait to meet you all."

Mrs Royall is reminding people that the bar is small and they only have 50 seats within the pub so people should be prepared to stand.

Mr and Mrs Royall bought the building - which dates back to as early as the 16th century - in an auction, taking over the keys in March.

Speaking previously the pair said: "We are very excited about this. We can't wait."

Mr Royall added: "We obviously hope it will be really popular. We have set up a Facebook page for people to get information, and the following and interaction on that has been really positive.

Much of the inside has remained the same - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"We have tried to keep it as in character as we can because we are only custodians of a village pub like this.

"We have decorated it and updated the lights but actually the rest is still as it was seven years ago really."

Given the pub has been closed for a number of years, the couple have renovated the pub in order to become operational, including levelling out the car park, rewiring, sorting out the plumbing and rethatching the roof.



