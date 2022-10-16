Suffolk pub named among best places in the UK for a Sunday lunch

The One Bull in Bury St Edmunds has been named as one of the best places for a Sunday lunch in the UK - Credit: Gregg Brown

A Suffolk pub has been named as one of the best places in the UK to get a Sunday lunch.

The One Bull, in Bury St Edmunds, was named among the best places in the country to get a Sunday lunch by the national newspaper The Guardian.

The review by The Guardian said: "One of a small family of boozers owned by Brewshed, a craft brewery in Bury St Edmunds, the One Bull is a sparsely decorated town pub that lets its food and drink do the talking.

"The dedicatedly seasonal (and, where possible, local) Sunday lunch menu changes each week; currently it’s both seeing out the summer and welcoming autumn in with dishes like apricot bread and butter pudding."

It went on to say "Roasts come in the form of Blythburgh pork, beef sirloin and salt-baked celeriac for meat avoiders, all served with Yorkshire pud, roasties, seasonal veg and gravy.

"There’s local fish too: Brewshed-battered haddock and chips, or plaice with samphire from the Suffolk coast.

"The cheeseboard does East Anglia proud with the likes of Suffolk blue from Creeting Saint Mary and smoked dapple from north Norfolk.

"Drinks include great beers but also wines from Brewshed’s own shop, Vino Gusto.

"This is a menu that knows how to please a crowd and caters to many tastes.

"It’s no secret that Suffolk is a trove of good food, and with Lavenham, Woodbridge and Aldeburgh all within an hour’s drive, this won’t be the only delicious meal visitors will have."

Owner of the pub David Marjoram said it was nice to be mentioned in The Guardian.

"Well done to the team who work so hard to make it a great Sunday lunch," he added.