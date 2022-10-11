5 Suffolk pubs and bars named the best in Tripadvisor's 2022 awards

Five of the best pubs in Suffolk that were recognised in this year's Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Awards - Credit: Archant

When it comes to great pubs there are plenty in Suffolk, a number of which were recognised in this year's Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Awards.

Here are five of the best pubs in Suffolk who won the Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Award 2022.

1. The Bull

The Bull in Newmarket is the best ranked pub in Suffolk to win a Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Award this year.

The Bull in Newmarket - Credit: Google Maps

Open seven days a week, the pub has a large menu with gluten free choices and a Sunday roast.

One happy customer said the food was "delicious" with "very hospitable" staff on Tripadvisor.

Where: 62 High Street, Newmarket CB8 8LB

2. Grosvenor

This coastal pub located in Felixstowe serves a variety of food and drinks.

The Greene King pub is at the heart of the community in Felixstowe.

One customer described the pub as a "real gem" of Felixstowe in a review.

Where: 25-31 Ranelagh Road, Felixstowe IP11 7HA

3. The White Horse

Another Newmarket favourite, The White Horse has had over 100 excellent reviews on Tripadvisor.

The White Horse in Newmarket - Credit: Google Maps

The family friendly pub, which was mentioned in the Domesday Book, offers a range of classic dishes and drinks.

Dogs are also welcome inside The White Horse.

Where: 23 Church Street Exning, Newmarket CB8 7EH

4. Edmundo Lounge

The Bury St Edmunds pub also received a Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Award this year.

The dog friendly pub has a warm and welcoming feel to it and serves a range of dishes and drinks.

Where: 28 Cornhill, Bury Saint Edmunds IP33 1DY

5. Revolution

One of the biggest venues in Ipswich town centre, Revolution is where many go on a night out.

Known for its cocktails and evening entertainment, Revolution is also a popular place for people to go for a quiet drink during the day.

Revolution also has a large food menu.

Where: 1-7 Old Cattle Market, Ipswich IP1 1AY