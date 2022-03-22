Suffolk hotel and restaurant named one of the best in UK to visit in spring

The Crown and Castle in Orford has been ranked as one of the best pubs to visit in the UK this spring - Credit: Gregg Brown

A Suffolk hotel and restaurant has been named as one of the best to visit this spring by travel experts.

Situated in the heart of Orford, The Crown and Castle was ranked by the travel company Sawday's as one of the UK's best places to visit in spring, ideally situated for walkers to enjoy a hearty meal.

Sawday's said: "Orford is hard to beat, a sleepy village blissfully marooned.

"River, beach and forest await, as does this welcoming hostelry.

"Ambrosial food is on offer after a morning’s walk or boat trip; perhaps potted brown shrimps, steak-and-ale pie and crushed pistachio meringue with a chocolate ice-cream sundae."

The "mesmerising" Suffolk village was previously named as one of the "most beautiful" villages in the UK by the luxury travel magazine Conde Nast Traveller.

Orford was also declared one of the best places to visit in the UK by the national newspaper The Times.

There are plenty of places to stay, eat and enjoy in the small, but charming coastal village.