Suffolk hotel and restaurant named one of the best in UK to visit in spring

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:43 AM March 22, 2022
The Crown and Castle in Orford is a popular destination for people staying in the coastal village

A Suffolk hotel and restaurant has been named as one of the best to visit this spring by travel experts.

Situated in the heart of Orford, The Crown and Castle was ranked by the travel company Sawday's as one of the UK's best places to visit in spring, ideally situated for walkers to enjoy a hearty meal.

Sawday's said: "Orford is hard to beat, a sleepy village blissfully marooned.

"River, beach and forest await, as does this welcoming hostelry.

"Ambrosial food is on offer after a morning’s walk or boat trip; perhaps potted brown shrimps, steak-and-ale pie and crushed pistachio meringue with a chocolate ice-cream sundae."

The "mesmerising" Suffolk village was previously named as one of the "most beautiful" villages in the UK by the luxury travel magazine Conde Nast Traveller.

Orford was also declared one of the best places to visit in the UK by the national newspaper The Times. 

