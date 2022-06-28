'It's going great' - New pizzeria proving a hit in east Suffolk town

A new pizzeria has opened in Saxmundham and it has proved a hit with residents - Credit: Danielle Booden

A new pizzeria that is managed by a chef who has taken the plunge and opened her own business has taken an east Suffolk town by storm.

Pizzeria Locale recently opened in High Street, Saxmundham, and has proven a hit with residents in a matter of weeks.

Owner Ellie Alan said she has been getting such positive feedback since opening her business on May 5.

Ellie has worked at restaurants in London - Credit: Danielle Booden

She said: "It's going great. So far we have been getting really good comments and people are thanking us for opening the pizzeria in Saxmundham and have said it is what is needed.

"I have got tremendous amounts of support from the people and other businesses in Saxmundham and I am truly impressed by that.

"It is easy for me to say that I feel a part of the community now, and I am very humbled by their support."

Ellie, who has previously worked as a chef in pizzeria restaurants across London, said she is looking forward to running her business in the east Suffolk town.

Pizzeria Locale in High Street in Saxmundham - Credit: Danielle Booden

She added: "I worked with Italian chefs and Italian pizzerias but this is my first business on my own.

"I used to focus on the dough, ovens and preparations but now I have the other side of running a business.

"It is tiring but it is very rewarding.

"The first two weeks were really great and it is still going really nice now."

Ellie, who recently made some changes to her menu after listening to feedback from the local community, said her Holy Pepperoni pizza is one of the most popular items on the menu.

She added: "The dough is actually prepared a day before it is used and that is why it is very popular and the most common positive comments we get are about the dough.

"The pizzas are cooked over 500C and they are cooked in between in 60 to 90 seconds so when people order they do not wait for long.

"I think it is going to be a great business in Saxmundham."