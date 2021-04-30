Why Suffolk is one of the best places for fish and chips in the UK

Published: 7:30 PM April 30, 2021 Updated: 8:54 PM April 30, 2021

The team at the Cumberland Fish Bar in Woodbridge, Akif Duzgun, Turgay Yuce and Antony Wright. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

One of the nation’s most popular takeaways, you simply can’t beat a good serving of fish and chips.

And lucky for us, being located on the coast means Suffolk is without a doubt one of the country’s best spots for getting your hands on some freshly battered fish.

From seaside eateries to those more inland, you’ll certainly be hard pressed to go more than a few miles without stumbling across one of the county’s many amazing chippies dotted about. Here's just a handful of some of those top notch takeaways.

Antony Wright, owner of the Cumberland Fish Bar in Woodbridge, with their signature fish and chips. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Cumberland’s Fish Bar, Woodbridge

Situated on Cumberland Street, this chippy is ideally located just a stone’s throw away from the River Deben – making it the ideal pitstop on a long summer’s walk.

The chip shop, which has been there for just under a decade, prides itself on not just using locally caught fish, but also Suffolk grown potatoes. Antony Wright of Cumberland’s Fish Bar says: “We get a lot of our skate and rock from Simpers of Ramsholt, who fish off the coast of Southwold a lot, and our potatoes come from Prutton's Potatoes.”

But just what is it about fish and chips that people love so much?

“It’s habit and tradition – when everything changes in the world, the one thing you can rely on is how comforting fish and chips are. They’re heartwarming – you can have them on a hot day or a cold day, and they bring people together.”

Dishes on its menu include all of the classic chip shop staples such as cod starting from £4.90, plaice, haddock, rock eel, cod roe, scampi, and skate. Customers can also order battered sausages, saveloy and a variety of burgers. Chips start from £2 for a medium portion.

This chip shop is open from 11.30am to 9pm Monday to Saturday, and from noon until 8pm on Sundays. Its full menu can be found on its Facebook page. To find out more, call 01394 382608.

Rav Phagura, owner of Nacton Road Fish Bar, Ipswich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Nacton Road Fish Bar, Ipswich

Nacton Road Fish Bar is an award-winning takeaway that has won the esteemed accolade of ‘Best Chippy Chips’ award in Suffolk two years running.

“Fish and chips may as well be our national dish, as we were all brought up on it,” suggests Michelle Roddis, who works at the takeaway.

The fish and chip shop, which has been in operation since 2002, prides itself on both the quality and quantity of its food. “Everything is prepared fresh daily, and we do specialties such as battered Mars bars and Crème Eggs,” adds Michelle.

Nacton Road Fish Bar, Ipswich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Alongside the usual chip shop staples such as cod, haddock, plaice, scampi, and chips, customers can also enjoy burgers, sausages and saveloys, jacket potatoes and a variety of pies.

Its open Monday to Saturday between 11am and 10pm, and on bank holidays from noon until 9pm. To see its full menu, visit its website, or call 01473 727174.

The Codfather fish and chip shop on King Street - Credit: Gemma Jarvis

The Codfather, Sudbury

Known locally for its sizeable and generous portions, The Codfather has been serving the people of south Suffolk for just over a decade. It was also the first chip shop in the county to be given a Quality Award as part of a national scheme highlighting the top fish and chip shops in the UK.

It boasts an extensive menu, and besides dishing up the standard fish shop classics, it also serves grilled fish, homemade pies and butchers' meat burgers. To find out more, call 01787 882100.

Bury Fish & Chip Shop, Bury St Edmunds

Over in West Suffolk is a local chippy that prides itself on both its longevity and its inclusive offering. “Nothing is more traditional than fish and chips – and our chip shop is over 100 years old,” explains Ian Young of Bury Fish & Chip Shop.

While understanding the importance of tradition, Ian and the team at Bury Fish & Chip Shop also see that people’s dietary needs have changed over the course of the last few years, and now offer a healthier selection on its menu.

“These days, we cook our food in rapeseed oil, and our chips are gluten-free. In fact, we’re the only chippy in Bury St Edmunds that does that – we even have people travel all the way from Colchester and Chelmsford to have our fish.”

Other gluten-free options include the cod, haddock, cod roe, and pork sausage. A portion of chips start from £2, and a cod or plaice fillet is £5.50. For anyone not in the mood for fish, it also serves burgers, chicken nuggets, popcorn chicken, mozzarella sticks and onion rings

Open seven days a week between 11.30am and 8pm, its full menu can be found on its website. To find out more, call 01284 754589.

Codfellas, Ipswich

This chip shop, located on Greenfinch Avenue, has won the National Fish and Chips Quality award two years in a row, alongside a Good Food Award in 2019.

All of its fish is sourced from responsible suppliers, and it boasts a 5* food hygiene rating. As well as serving all of the chip shop classics, Codfellas is also known for its range beef, fish, and veggie burgers. It is open Monday to Thursday between 11.30am and 8.30pm, and on Friday and Saturday from 11.30am and 9pm.

To see its full menu, visit its website. Alternatively, call 01473 871320.

The Regal Fish Bar, Felixstowe

A staple of Felixstowe seafront, the fish doesn’t come much fresher than at The Regal Fish Bar. This family-run chip shop is highly popular with locals and holidaymakers alike, and serves all of the time-honoured classics you’d expect to find in your neighbourhood chippy. All of its food is cooked in beef dripping, but the takeaway also offers gluten-free options.

Open Monday to Saturday – its lunchtime opening hours are from 11.30am to 2.30pm, and between 4.30pm and 8.15pm in the evening.

To find out more, call 01394 273977 or visit its website.

Seashell, Halesworth

The market town of Halesworth is home to Seashell, a popular fish and chip shop that serves up fresh, reliable fare.

All of its food is cooked in vegetable oil, and prices start from £4.90 for a medium cod, or £6 for a large. Chips are £2 for a small portion, and burgers start from £3.80. To find out more 01986 872293, call or visit its Facebook page.