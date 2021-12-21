Pub announces Christmas Day closure to give staff day with family

The Swan in Needham Market is closing for Christmas Day - Credit: Google Maps/Getty Images/iStockphoto

A pub in Needham Market has announced it will shut Christmas Day so its staff can spend more time with their families.

The Swan, in the town's High Street, had planned to be open for drinks on Saturday.

But a post on the pub's Facebook page said: "We have taken the decision not to open at all on Christmas Day to allow our staff this time with their families at this difficult time.

"We hope you can understand our decision."

Martin Waterworth, general manager at the Swan, was down to work the bar on Christmas Day but said the owners were also looking to protect staff due to Covid.

He said: "Our owner felt it wasn't necessarily appropriate. With a bit of a different crowd, people would be gathering at the bar.

"There's a lot of issues going around with Covid.

"I was going to see my family after work, but I'll be spending more time with the kids. That's always preferable."