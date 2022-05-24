Book tickets now for huge Suffolk food festival

Simon and Will Wooster on stage at the 2019 Taste of Sudbury Festival. There will be lots of demonstrations this year - Credit: Emma Cabielles Photography

Artisanal producers, some of the county’s top chefs, street food, and family fun. What more could you want from a summer’s day out?

All the above (and more) feature in what’s looking to be one of Suffolk’s biggest foodie events this year – the Taste of Sudbury Food & Drink Festival.

Organised by the team behind award-winning Suffolk Market Events (whose farmers’ market in Lavenham was this year named the best in the country), and taking place on June 18, this year the ever-popular festival is in a new location, at the Melford Estate in nearby Long Melford, due to ongoing building works in Sudbury town centre.

But, says Justine Paul, this has only opened up further opportunities to expand the event, making it bigger and better than ever before. A true celebration and reflection of south and west Suffolk’s food and drink scene.

Woosters morning buns - Credit: Emma Cabielles Photography

“We’re working away to bring you a fabulous day of food and drink in a safe, beautiful setting at the Melford Estate, with plenty of free parking, and lots of space for picnics and for kids to play.

“We can’t wait to see everyone enjoying themselves after two years of lockdowns,” Justine adds. “A lot of hard work goes in behind the scenes to make it happen. The event is not-for-profit, and we’re incredibly grateful for the help of our sponsors this year who include Hollow Trees Farm, County Broadband, Perrywood Garden Centre, Holmes & Hills Solicitors, The Black Lion, Long Melford, and Paul Clark Printing.

“This year, we’ve introduced a Friends of the Festival scheme too, and are touched that other small local businesses are so willing to support this brilliant event.

“This year’s Friends are Bagel or Beigel, The Cheese & Pieman, Compleat Caterers, Hadley’s Ice Cream, Hollibells, Suffolk Distillery, Sunfire Spirits, Woosters, and Lavenham Butchers.”

Sample Yum Yum Tree's fudge - Credit: emmacabiellesphotography

Eating and drinking

Finding something tasty for lunch won’t be a problem. A raft of street food experts have been drafted in to offer a wide variety of options – from Tikkatonic’s Indian classics, to homemade salt beef beigels from Bagel or Beigel, gourmet burgers from BurgerJam’s vintage horsebox, traditional wood-fired pizzas made by Reggia, and plant-based dishes created by Samu Kitchen.

If it’s indulgence you’re after, Bar Dionysus is hosting a fresh Essex oyster bar, serving the shellfish with chilled regional wines.

Artefact Brewing will be at the festival with their small batch craft beers.

Bar Rumba are set to sell cocktails, G&Ts and soft drinks from their vintage caravan.

And coffee lovers can get their ‘fix’ at Crumb & Brew and The Coffee Station.

Kiln Cottage Pottery will be at Taste of Sudbury this year - Credit: Contributed

What can I buy?

Dozens of stallholder will be at Taste of Sudbury – bakers, confectionary makers, butchers, brewers...and a selection of crafters too. They include:

Baked by Humphries – Decadent brownies, cookie pies and cakes.

Yum Yum Tree Fudge: Award-winning fudge in a dizzying array of flavours, from mint chocolate chip, to salted butterscotch.

Wooster’s Bakery: The award-winning bakers – don't miss out on their morning buns or malt loaf.

The Suffolk Distillery: Small batch crafted vodkas and gins. Their strawberry and cucumber gin is perfect over ice on a hot day.

Sunday Charcuterie: Stunning whole cut charcuterie and salami, made with pork from small, independent, ethical farms.

Lavenham Butchers: Another award-winner. Don’t go home without a pack of fresh venison – and their cooking tips.

On stage

KSL has built the Kitchen Theatre Demo Stage for this year’s festival, hosted on the day by ICE Café & Cookery School.

Chefs Alan Paton, John Jackaman, Grieg Young, Sam Sturman and Matt Avery, will all be cooking throughout the day.

And special demonstrations are planned from bakers Will and Simon Wooster, who’ll offer their advice on making the best bread at home, and from Anthony Hellard (Hollow Trees Farm Shop’s head butcher) and Greg Strolenberg (of Lavenham Butchers), each giving masterclasses in butchery.

Hollow Trees Farm is headline sponsoring Taste of Sudbury 2022 - Credit: Emma Cabielles Photography

Something for the whole family

There’s no charge for under 18s to attend Taste of Sudbury, and they’ll have plenty to occupy them on the day. As well as enjoying sampling local food and drink, they can play on the Hollow Trees farm trail, and take part in free clay activity sessions with Kiln Cottage Pottery.

Taste of Sudbury Food & Drink Festival takes place at Melford Hall on June 18, from 10am to 5pm. Entry is £5 for adults (over 18), and parking is free. Book tickets via tasteofsudbury.co.uk

A free shuttle service will run all day between Sudbury and Long Melford, organised by Go Start Community Transport.




















