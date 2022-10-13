News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
The 32 best restaurants in Suffolk according to the AA guide

Johnny Amos

Published: 12:01 AM October 13, 2022
Tuddenham Mill near Newmarket

More than 30 Suffolk restaurants have been included in the prestigious AA Restaurant Guide for 2023 as the county has been crowned one of the best places for food connoisseurs. 

Highlights on the list include Upstairs at the Mill in Tuddenham, which became the first restaurant in Suffolk to be awarded four rosettes and The Bildeston Crown which boasts three rosettes. 

Award winning chef from Tuddenham Mill, Lee Bye.

The Unruly Pig which was named as Gastro Pub of the Year has been included in the list as well as the Salthouse Harbour Hotel in Ipswich. 

Simon Numphud, managing director of AA Media, said: “We are delighted to publish the leading guide to the UK’s top dining destinations, with 150 new establishments added to The Restaurant Guide 2023.

"From Northern Stars to the Heart of England, Scotland to the capital, the restaurants in this year’s Guide demonstrate the high quality of culinary experiences across the country, offering delicious food and service of the highest standard.”

The full list of restaurants that are included in the prestigious AA Restuarant Guide 2023 is as follows:

  • Upstairs at the Mill, Newmarket
  • The Bildeston Crown, Bidleston
  • 1921 Angel Hill, Bury St Edmunds 
  • Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa, Newmarket 
  • Fox & Goose Inn, Fressingfield 
  • Hintlesham Hall Hotel, Hintlesham 
  • Milsoms Kesgrave Hall, Kesgrave
  • Salthouse Harbour Hotel, Ipswich 
  • Seckford Hall Hotel, Woodbridge 
  • Sibton White Horse Inn, Sibton 
  • Sutherland House, Southwold
  • The Angel Hotel, Bury St Edmunds
  • The Auberge, Yaxley 
  • The Black Lion, Sudbury 
  • The Brewers Rattlesden, Bury St Edmunds 
  • The Great House, Lavenham 
  • The Hog Hotel, Lowestoft 
  • The Marquis, Layham 
  • The Northgate, Bury St Edmunds 
  • The Packhorse Inn, Newmarket 
  • The Peacock Inn – Chelsworth, Ipswich 
  • The Still Room Restaurant, Southwold 
  • The Unruly Pig, Woodbridge 
  • The View Restaurant, Bury St Edmunds
  • Theobald's Restaurant, Ixworth 
  • Tipi on the Stream, Newmarket 
  • Best Western Brome Grange Hotel, Brome
  • Best Western Priory Hotel, Bury St Edmunds 
  • Regatta Restaurant, Aldeburgh 
  • The Crown, Southwold
  • The Ship at Dunwich, Dunwich 
  • The White Horse, Bury St Edmunds
