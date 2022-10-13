The 32 best restaurants in Suffolk according to the AA guide

The best restaurants in Suffolk have been revealed by the AA Restaurant Guide 2023 - Credit: Archant

More than 30 Suffolk restaurants have been included in the prestigious AA Restaurant Guide for 2023 as the county has been crowned one of the best places for food connoisseurs.

Highlights on the list include Upstairs at the Mill in Tuddenham, which became the first restaurant in Suffolk to be awarded four rosettes and The Bildeston Crown which boasts three rosettes.

The Unruly Pig which was named as Gastro Pub of the Year has been included in the list as well as the Salthouse Harbour Hotel in Ipswich.

Simon Numphud, managing director of AA Media, said: “We are delighted to publish the leading guide to the UK’s top dining destinations, with 150 new establishments added to The Restaurant Guide 2023.

"From Northern Stars to the Heart of England, Scotland to the capital, the restaurants in this year’s Guide demonstrate the high quality of culinary experiences across the country, offering delicious food and service of the highest standard.”

The full list of restaurants that are included in the prestigious AA Restuarant Guide 2023 is as follows: