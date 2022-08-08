'Childhood dream' as opening date nears for Suffolk costal restaurant

The owner of a new restaurant on the Suffolk coast has described the new venture as a "childhood dream".

Tomorrow, August 9, The Suffolk will open at 152 High Street in Aldeburgh.

The restaurant, which will also have six uniquely-designed bedrooms to stay in, began as French pop-up restaurant L'Escargot Sur-Mer in 2020 before plans were finalised to make a permanent move to the site in 2021.

The menu will be seafood-focused and will feature ingredients from local producers such as Pinneys of Orford and Sutton Hoo Chicken, as well as locally-caught fish and shellfish.

Architect Charles Curry-Hyde and interior designer Kate Fulford worked with George Pell to turn 152 High Street in to a hotel-restaurant - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Owner George Pell said: "I’m incredibly excited to have the opportunity to bring the sense of life and purpose back to this great building and make it, once again, the heartbeat of Aldeburgh.

"For me, this is the realisation of a childhood dream to have a restaurant beside the sea and the fact we’re opening in Aldeburgh is such a treat, there is truly nowhere else like it on the planet.

"The Suffolk will be a place for the locals to enjoy – to treat as their own; to read the paper and have a glass of wine in but it should also be special enough to make people want to travel to enjoy a long leisurely lunch with a lobster and chips.

"The team and I can’t wait to welcome our first guests."

Bookings can be made through The Suffolk's website.