Published: 7:21 PM December 30, 2020

A vegan takeaway meal from Hank's Dirty in Ipswich, named by many Facebook users as their favourite - Credit: Sarah Johnson

We asked readers to recommend their top local takeaways and share their favourite meals - and responses have been pouring in.

Here's a selection of the delicious offerings suggested via Facebook, plus some top tips from TripAdvisor.

Although dining out is not currently allowed due to Tier 4 coronavirus restrictions, it’s still possible to collect meals from many outlets or order home delivery. Please check on current opening hours and ordering arrangements by phoning ahead or looking at websites or social media.

Geoff Bligh and Phil River of Hank's, pictured before Covid-19 restrictions - Credit: Neil Didsbury/Archant

Hank's Dirty, Lloyds Avenue, Ipswich

Burgers, hot dogs, dirty fries and vegan 'chicken' are among the favourites on offer from this all-vegan takeaway, which got many recommendations on Facebook. It offers both collection and delivery.

Natalie Clarke said: "Hank's Dirty Caesar fries are great. My partner also recommends their crispy filet burger." Charles Coulson-Parker recommended "the ultimate burger and chick-hun supreme. Always fresh, tasty and excellent customer service!"

And Pam Dobson said: "Hank's Dirty is the best takeaway in Ipswich. The food is fantastic and all freshly made to order. The staff are brilliant and make you feel welcome and valued."

Blue Naan, Felixstowe

Offering Indian Fusion cuisine, the Blue Naan is rated by TripAdvisor as one of the top 10 delivery restaurants in Suffolk.

One comment on TripAdvisor says: “We ordered a delivery take away from the Blue Naan and it was absolutely amazing! Fresh ingredients, deliciously cooked and lots of flavour. Sumptuous tastes and textures!”

Pizza from The Forge Kitchen in Ipswich - Credit: Julie Deer

The Forge Kitchen Smokehouse and Bar, Duke Street, Ipswich

Reader Julie Deer recommended the Forge Kitchen and posted a photo of their pizzas on Facebook. As well as pizzas, wings, ribs and burgers are all on the “at-home” menu, along with side dishes and puddings.

The Forge Kitchen is currently offering takeaways on Fridays and Saturdays, and also on New Year’s Eve.

Alaz, Sudbury

One of the top Suffolk delivery restaurants on TripAdvisor, this Turkish eaterie offers cold and hot meze and dishes inspired by the Ottoman Empire, as well as a range of other options.

It has been temporarily closed for the last couple of weeks, but has announced via social media that it will be reopening for takeaway on New Year’s Eve and at weekends from then on. Orders will need to be placed by email or phone.

Some of the dishes from Bella Napoli in Ipswich - Credit: Bella Napoli

Bella Napoli, Queen Street, Pownall Road and Woodbridge Road, Ipswich

The Italian restaurant’s takeaways were recommended by several Facebook users. Pizza, pasta, calzone and risotto are among the most popular dishes on the menu.

The three outlets are all offering collection and delivery services.

Codfellas, Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich

The memorably-named fish-and-chip shop got several shout-outs on Facebook. Vinny McClafferty said: "Best chippy in Ipswich. They are brilliant. Can't beat them, everything cooked freshly and to order."

The shop recently launched a new digital queuing management system, for customers who are waiting in their cars, so they can know when their food is ready.

Indian Ocean, Bramford

This Indian restaurant just outside Ipswich offers a takeaway service as well as free deliveries within a six-mile radius.

Benjamin Dack said: "Never had a bad meal from them. Friendly staff, excellent food and very convenient." Gemma Joslin said: "All of their curries are delicious." And Jo Fletcher said: "Totally agree. Had a few curries around town but no one else comes close."



Zaika, St Nicholas Street, Ipswich

Currently the top-rated delivery restaurant in Ipswich on TripAdvisor, this Indian restaurant offers a wide range of Indian and fusion dishes for collection and delivery.

A recent review on TripAdvisor said: “Excellent, absolutely amazing, best mix grill I have had in a very long time, delicious, excellent spices, juicy & melt in your mouth.”

Good Taste Takeaway, Brunswick Road, Ipswich

Offering home delivery, this Chinese takeaway was recommended by a number of our readers.

Facebook user Brandon ML said: "Good Taste takeaway are the best Chinese takeaway. Great for vegans too." And Sarah Johnson said: "Amazing vegan options."



Mizu Noodle Bar, Cornhill, Ipswich

The restaurant offers a takeaway and home delivery service for pan-Asian and noodle dishes.

Reader Lorraine Ardern said on Facebook: "It’s amazing food. You taste the quality in its produce. You feel fuller longer also."

Dishes at the Maharani in Norwich Road, Ipswich, which is offering delivery and collection - Credit: Archant

Maharani, Norwich Road, Ipswich

The multi award-winning Maharani is ranked as one of the top delivery restaurants in Ipswich on TripAdvisor, and was recommended by a number of readers on Facebook.

Yvonne Hall said: "I recommend the Maharani Indian Restaurant - it's fantastic." The wide-ranging menu features a whole range of Indian and Bangladeshi cuisine.

Top Garden Chinese Takeaway, Bury St Edmunds

This takeaway got a number of Facebook recommendations from satisfied customers.

Nicola Hickman said: "I love the salt and pepper chicken." And Angela Preece said: "We drive an eight-mile round trip to collect. Still piping hot when we get home. Fabulous food, highly recommended."

Jade Village Chinese Takeaway, Cambridge Drive, Ipswich

A wide range of Chinese and Thai meals are available from this popular takeaway, which was recommended by several readers.

Dean Paul said: “It’s really good. The chilli beef is amazing.”

Love Thy Burger, Westgate Street, Ipswich and High Street, Colchester

These upmarket local burger restaurants are offering collection and delivery of their burgers and sides, including rosemary fries, thick shakes and craft beers.

Facebook user Claire Leftley said her favourite takeaway was “Love Thy Burger without a doubt, the rosemary fries.”

The Shannon at Bucklesham

This popular family-run pub offers takeaways at weekends and will also be doing so on New Year’s Eve, with dishes including fish, chicken and burgers.

John Robotham said his favourite dish was “Crispy Clucker or Dirty Fries from the Shannon at Bucklesham,” while Tyree Mckinney added: “Crispy Clucker does me in every time, and i always forget the size of the nachos.”

Curry India, Framlingham

Offering Indian and Bangladeshi cuisine, this is one of the top Suffolk restaurants for delivery on TripAdvisor.

Customer Abby Rose praised the collection and delivery service, saying: “Delicious food and lovely staff. Also a firm favourite of Ed Sheeran, so must be good!”



The Ration Box Burger Van, outside Margaret Catchpole pub, Cliff Lane, Ipswich

This new takeaway launched in September, selling a range of hot dogs and burgers, and is already getting a lot of love from customers.

Geoff Reed wrote on Facebook: "Beautiful freshly prepared burgers, hot dogs and bacon rolls & Chips with many extras. All prices are cheap - Coffee or tea is only 90p. Very much recommended by many people." Debbie Searle added: "Lovely food, lovely people."