News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do > Food & Drink

Two Magpies Bakery set to open in Woodbridge after rapid revamp of store

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:39 PM January 16, 2022
The Two Magpies Bakery is getting ready to open

The Two Magpies Bakery is getting ready to open - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Two Magpies Bakery is set to open in Woodbridge town centre on Monday, less than a fortnight after the owners got the keys to the shop.

The popular Suffolk café chain announced earlier this month it had secured the former Browsers Bookshop unit in the Thoroughfare.

Two Magpies said the move had been accelerated through public support following the closure of the Cake Shop Bakery last November.

The Two Magpies Bakery is set to open in Woodbridge on Monday

The Two Magpies Bakery is set to open in Woodbridge on Monday - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The firm already has stores in Southwold and Aldeburgh in Suffolk, as well as in Norwich, Blakeney and Holt in Norfolk.

Director Yasmin Wyatt said: "There's a huge demand in the Woodbridge area. The excessive emails and messages we got moved it all forward.

The bakery's owners got the keys to the unit earlier in January

The bakery's owners got the keys to the unit earlier in January - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"We got the keys 10 days ago and this has been one of our quickest turnarounds.

"It's really exciting for us. The amount of interest in the bakery has been great - I'm confident we'll be a success."

Food and Drink
Woodbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The crash happened in Rignsfield, near Beccles

Suffolk Live News

Woman in 20s dies after car crashes into tree in north Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Toto Nsiala looks set to join Fleetwood Town

Ipswich Town Transfer News

McKenna on Toto exit and other potential Town departures

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The latest figures on Covid patients in Suffolk and north Essex' hospitals have been released

Coronavirus

Rising number of patients with Covid at Suffolk and north Essex hospitals

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Angela Dent

Mental Health

'I miss them both terribly' - Mum's memorial wish after sons' deaths

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon