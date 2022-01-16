Two Magpies Bakery set to open in Woodbridge after rapid revamp of store

The Two Magpies Bakery is getting ready to open - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Two Magpies Bakery is set to open in Woodbridge town centre on Monday, less than a fortnight after the owners got the keys to the shop.

The popular Suffolk café chain announced earlier this month it had secured the former Browsers Bookshop unit in the Thoroughfare.

Two Magpies said the move had been accelerated through public support following the closure of the Cake Shop Bakery last November.

The Two Magpies Bakery is set to open in Woodbridge on Monday

The firm already has stores in Southwold and Aldeburgh in Suffolk, as well as in Norwich, Blakeney and Holt in Norfolk.

Director Yasmin Wyatt said: "There's a huge demand in the Woodbridge area. The excessive emails and messages we got moved it all forward.

The bakery's owners got the keys to the unit earlier in January

"We got the keys 10 days ago and this has been one of our quickest turnarounds.

"It's really exciting for us. The amount of interest in the bakery has been great - I'm confident we'll be a success."