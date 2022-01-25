Unruly Pig bookings 'go crazy' after being named best gastropub in the UK

Brendan Padfield, owner at the Unruly Pig in Bromswell - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Bookings at the Suffolk's Unruly Pig have "gone crazy" after it was named the best gastropub in the UK.

The pub in Bromeswell, near Woodbridge, was crowned the best gastropub in the country yesterday (January 24) at an event organised by the beer company Estrella Damm.

Boss Brendan Padfield said bookings "have gone absolutely crazy" since the pub claimed the top spot.

"Phone line bookings haven't stopped and our social media has gone absolutely crazy," he said.

"One group of customers sent in flowers, while another sent us a magnum of champagne.

"We haven't stopped talking to the press since we found out.

"After the recent difficulties we've been facing in the hospitality industry, this has been one massive— forgive the pun — shot in the arm that the Unruly Pig really needed."

The Top 50 Gastropubs list — now in its 13th year — ranks the UK’s best gastropubs according votes from more than 400 gastropub owners, food critics, and other industry experts.