News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do > Food & Drink

Unruly Pig bookings 'go crazy' after being named best gastropub in the UK

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 5:16 PM January 25, 2022
Updated: 5:34 PM January 25, 2022
Brendan Padfield, Unruly Pig owner PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Brendan Padfield, owner at the Unruly Pig in Bromswell - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Bookings at the Suffolk's Unruly Pig have "gone crazy" after it was named the best gastropub in the UK.

The pub in Bromeswell, near Woodbridge, was crowned the best gastropub in the country yesterday (January 24) at an event organised by the beer company Estrella Damm. 

Boss Brendan Padfield said bookings "have gone absolutely crazy" since the pub claimed the top spot.

"Phone line bookings haven't stopped and our social media has gone absolutely crazy," he said.

"One group of customers sent in flowers, while another sent us a magnum of champagne.

"We haven't stopped talking to the press since we found out.

"After the recent difficulties we've been facing in the hospitality industry, this has been one massive— forgive the pun — shot in the arm that the Unruly Pig really needed." 

The Top 50 Gastropubs list — now in its 13th year — ranks the UK’s best gastropubs according votes from more than  400 gastropub owners, food critics, and other industry experts.

Suffolk Live News
Food and Drink
Pubs
East Suffolk News
Woodbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

James Norwood gets the ball under control at Bolton Wanderers.

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Norwood set to stay... despite seven clubs showing interest

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Tyreece Simpson has joined Swindon Town on loan

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Video

'He's made massive strides here' - Town recall striker Simpson from Swindon

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
All Saints Church in 1919

Suffolk Live News

The Secrets of Dunwich: East Anglia's lost capital

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Design of holiday accommodation world war two themed

Holiday Destinations

World War Two-themed holiday accommodation plans at former airfield

Toby Lown

person