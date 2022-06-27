High-flying street food restaurant returns to Suffolk for kitchen takeover
- Credit: Vetomeato
A restaurant that began in Bury St Edmunds is set to return home for a pop-up kitchen takeover.
Now based in London, Vetomeato was formed in Suffolk when co-founders Justin Bone and Natalie Pace went on a coffee date at Verve in 2016, which was then LP.
Serving up plant based street food dishes, Vetomeato will be pitching up in Verve this Friday, with what will be the restaurant's second pop-up in just two months.
Headlining the menu is the Veto Burger, which has been described by Vetomeato as "the best vegan burger in London", and the new vegan fish and chips which is made from peas. There is also a range of light bites to sample.
The business launched during the Covid pandemic with the aim of offering food that could be comforting and affordable, following the mantra "food from the earth shouldn't cost the earth".
Vetomeato is an environmentally-friendly business that aims to maintain a low-carbon approach by utilising spare kitchens through collaborations with bars and cafés in prime locations.
Mr Bone said: “Natalie and my relationship blossomed through cooking and sharing of healthy, sustainable food.
"The next, natural step was to develop a business centred on this love of food that tastes good and does good, It only feels right to come back to this unique venue”.
The Veto burger will remain on the Verve menu after the pop-up and future collaborations are planned.
Tables can be booked between 4pm and 10pm via the Vetomeato Instagram account.