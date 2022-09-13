Pubs across Suffolk to slash food and drink prices for one day only

Pubs across Suffolk will be cutting their prices for one day only as part of a protest against hospitality tax rates.

Wetherspoon's eight pubs in the county from Ipswich to Newmarket will be taking part in Tax Equality Day, which aims to campaign for a VAT reduction in the hospitality industry.

All prices in Wetherspoon pubs will be cut by 7.5% this Thursday, when the protest is taking place.

For example, a customer spending £10 on food and drink will only pay £9.25 on Tax Equality Day.

The Cricketers in Ipswich is a Wetherspoon pub - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

The Suffolk pubs taking part in Tax Equality Day are:

The Joseph Conrad, Lowestoft

The Kings Head Hotel, Beccles

The Corn Exchange, Bury St Edmunds

The Willow Tree, Stowmarket

The Drabbet Smack, Haverhill

The Cricketers, Ipswich

Grover & Allen, Sudbury

The Golden Lion, Newmarket

Tim Martin, chairman of Wetherspoon, said: "Taxes should be fair and equitable.

"It doesn’t make sense for the hospitality industry to subsidise supermarkets. However, it is unfair that supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, but pubs and restaurants pay 20 per cent.

"Pubs have been under fantastic pressure for decades due to the tax disadvantages that they have with supermarkets.

"Customers in our pubs will find the price of their food and drink will be lower than normal on Tax Equality Day."