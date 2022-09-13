Pubs across Suffolk to slash food and drink prices for one day only
Pubs across Suffolk will be cutting their prices for one day only as part of a protest against hospitality tax rates.
Wetherspoon's eight pubs in the county from Ipswich to Newmarket will be taking part in Tax Equality Day, which aims to campaign for a VAT reduction in the hospitality industry.
All prices in Wetherspoon pubs will be cut by 7.5% this Thursday, when the protest is taking place.
For example, a customer spending £10 on food and drink will only pay £9.25 on Tax Equality Day.
The Suffolk pubs taking part in Tax Equality Day are:
- The Joseph Conrad, Lowestoft
- The Kings Head Hotel, Beccles
- The Corn Exchange, Bury St Edmunds
- The Willow Tree, Stowmarket
- The Drabbet Smack, Haverhill
- The Cricketers, Ipswich
- Grover & Allen, Sudbury
- The Golden Lion, Newmarket
Tim Martin, chairman of Wetherspoon, said: "Taxes should be fair and equitable.
"It doesn’t make sense for the hospitality industry to subsidise supermarkets. However, it is unfair that supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, but pubs and restaurants pay 20 per cent.
"Pubs have been under fantastic pressure for decades due to the tax disadvantages that they have with supermarkets.
"Customers in our pubs will find the price of their food and drink will be lower than normal on Tax Equality Day."