New landlords poised to take on historic Hadleigh pub

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Published: 12:30 PM April 4, 2022
Rob and Faye are set to take over The Ram in Hadleigh

Rob and Faye are set to take over The Ram in Hadleigh - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The owner of two Hadleigh cafes has confirmed this week he’s in “advanced negotiations” to sign a lease taking over The Ram pub. 

Rob Wicks opened Cobblers café and wine bar in February 2020 with wife Faye, going on to launch Cobblers Waffle House in March 2021. He says the couple have a five-year plan and had been looking for their next venture towards the end of last year. 

“The idea,” says Rob,” was to try to replicate Cobblers this year in another town, but The Ram came up for lease, and we’ve been talking to them since late 2021. 

“It’s been a challenging couple of years for everyone in hospitality, but we’ve been really well supported by the local Hadleigh community, both at the wine bar and next door at the waffle house. We’ve had some really nice comments, and the time felt right to do something new.” 

The Hadleigh Ram

The Hadleigh Ram - Credit: Archant

Greene King, which owns The Ram, is said to be carrying out extensive renovation works at the premises (which have been shut for nearly two years) with Rob saying if all goes to plan, they should be able to open in late summer or autumn. 

Rob and Faye’s business plan for The Ram focus on a fine dining experience, matched by premium drinks. 

“There’s definitely space in the market here for something like this. We’ll be offering excellent quality beers, wines and spirits, and our plan is to create cocktails similar to what you might find at The Alchemist bars – with smoke, and bubbles and theatre.” 

How do the couple feel about the possibility of opening their third business this year? 

“Obviously we still have to sign on the dotted line,” says Rob, “but I do feel quite excited by it!” 



