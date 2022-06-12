News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Which Suffolk town has the most pubs per person?

Timothy Bradford

Published: 4:00 PM June 12, 2022
The Nutshell Pub in Bury is featured in the new publication from CAMRA (The Campaign for Real Ale),

The Nutshell Pub in Bury St Edmunds is certainly Suffolk's the smallest pub, but which Suffolk town has biggest number of pubs per person? - Credit: Archant

Suffolk has lots of great pubs, but which Suffolk town has the most pubs per person?

Using data from the census and Camra we found their pub-to-population ratios which showed some, particularly a few of the bigger towns, leave something to be desired in the number of public houses. 

But which Suffolk town wins?

The Harbour Inn is now back to normal after the flooding L-R Jonathan Barnes, George Taylor, Tom Hea

The Harbour Inn in Southwold is one of nine pubs - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Southwold comes out well on top, with nine pubs to a population of 1098, giving a total number of residents per pub of 120, meaning that the town's entire population could probably fit inside them. 

However, this must be considered alongside the fact the town is generally crawling with tourists, which aren't counted in the population stats, and yet still drink in the pubs. 

It is followed by another tourist town, Aldeburgh, which offers a pub for every 493 people, while coming up in third place is Clare, with a very impressive 507 people per pub. 

Feature on Clare. The Swan.

The small town of Clare has more than twice as many pubs per person than anywhere that isn't a seaside tourist destination - Credit: Phil Morley

Needham Market is in fourth place with 905 people per pub, closely followed by Bungay (1025.4 people per pub), Woodbridge (1031 people per pub), Leiston (1160.75 people per pub), and Halesworth (1389 people per pub). 

They are followed by Beccles, Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury, all of which have approximately 1600 people per pub. 

Hadleigh, Stowmarket and Newmarket all sit in the middle of the table, at around 2000 people per pub, followed closely by Felixstowe, which has 2618.2 people per public house. 

Shamrock Ipswich pub Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

While Ipswich has the most pubs in Suffolk at 57, its large population ensures that it doesn't win out on pubs per person - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Filling out the bottom of the leaderboard are Ipswich, Lowestoft, Mildenhall and Haverhill, which have population: pub ratios between 1:3000 and 1:4000, but one town, in particular, is really disappointing.

Kesgrave has a population of 18,975 and only two pubs. This gives Kesgrave a person per pub ratio of 9487.5, almost a hundred times worse than Southwold. 

It sort of has an excuse, however. From Kesgrave, it's quite easy to go to the pub in Woodbridge or Ipswich, plus the town grew from almost nothing throughout the 20th century, so it doesn't have the legacy drinking establishments found across the rest of the county. 

The full list of towns and their population to pub statistics can be found below. 

TownNumber of Pubs   Population       Population per pub

Southwold

9

1098

122

Aldeburgh

5

2466

493.2

Clare

4

2028

507

Framlingham

4

3342

835.5

Needham Market

5

4528

905.6

Bungay

5

5127

1025.4

Woodbridge

11

11341

1031

Leiston

4

4643

1160.75

Halesworth

4

5558

1389.5

Beccles

8

13040

1630

Bury St eds

25

41310

1652.4

Sudbury

13

22213

1708.692308

Hadleigh

4

8150

2037.5

Newmarket

10

20384

2038.4

Stowmarket

9

19280

2142.222222

Felixstowe

9

23564

2618.222222

Brandon

3

9145

3048.333333

Ipswich

57

179835

3155

Lowestoft

25

80849

3233.96

Mildenhall

4

13388

3347

Haverhill

7

27041

3863

Kesgrave

2

18975

9487.5

