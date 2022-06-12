Which Suffolk town has the most pubs per person?
- Credit: Archant
Suffolk has lots of great pubs, but which Suffolk town has the most pubs per person?
Using data from the census and Camra we found their pub-to-population ratios which showed some, particularly a few of the bigger towns, leave something to be desired in the number of public houses.
But which Suffolk town wins?
Southwold comes out well on top, with nine pubs to a population of 1098, giving a total number of residents per pub of 120, meaning that the town's entire population could probably fit inside them.
However, this must be considered alongside the fact the town is generally crawling with tourists, which aren't counted in the population stats, and yet still drink in the pubs.
It is followed by another tourist town, Aldeburgh, which offers a pub for every 493 people, while coming up in third place is Clare, with a very impressive 507 people per pub.
Needham Market is in fourth place with 905 people per pub, closely followed by Bungay (1025.4 people per pub), Woodbridge (1031 people per pub), Leiston (1160.75 people per pub), and Halesworth (1389 people per pub).
They are followed by Beccles, Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury, all of which have approximately 1600 people per pub.
Hadleigh, Stowmarket and Newmarket all sit in the middle of the table, at around 2000 people per pub, followed closely by Felixstowe, which has 2618.2 people per public house.
Filling out the bottom of the leaderboard are Ipswich, Lowestoft, Mildenhall and Haverhill, which have population: pub ratios between 1:3000 and 1:4000, but one town, in particular, is really disappointing.
Kesgrave has a population of 18,975 and only two pubs. This gives Kesgrave a person per pub ratio of 9487.5, almost a hundred times worse than Southwold.
It sort of has an excuse, however. From Kesgrave, it's quite easy to go to the pub in Woodbridge or Ipswich, plus the town grew from almost nothing throughout the 20th century, so it doesn't have the legacy drinking establishments found across the rest of the county.
The full list of towns and their population to pub statistics can be found below.
|Town
|Number of Pubs
|Population
|Population per pub
Southwold
9
1098
122
Aldeburgh
5
2466
493.2
Clare
4
2028
507
Framlingham
4
3342
835.5
Needham Market
5
4528
905.6
Bungay
5
5127
1025.4
Woodbridge
11
11341
1031
Leiston
4
4643
1160.75
Halesworth
4
5558
1389.5
Beccles
8
13040
1630
Bury St eds
25
41310
1652.4
Sudbury
13
22213
1708.692308
Hadleigh
4
8150
2037.5
Newmarket
10
20384
2038.4
Stowmarket
9
19280
2142.222222
Felixstowe
9
23564
2618.222222
Brandon
3
9145
3048.333333
Ipswich
57
179835
3155
Lowestoft
25
80849
3233.96
Mildenhall
4
13388
3347
Haverhill
7
27041
3863
Kesgrave
2
18975
9487.5