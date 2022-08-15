Woodbridge café adds extra outside seats due to high demand from customers
- Credit: Honey + Harvey
A popular east Suffolk café has expanded its outside seating area following high demand from customers.
Honey + Harvey, in Woodbridge's Thoroughfare, has added a further eight tables to its outside area for people to enjoy the summer sun.
The firm opened its café in Ipswich earlier this year and has another store in Melton, outside Woodbridge.
Jade Vellam, the manager of the Woodbridge branch, revealed many of Honey + Harvey's customers look to sit outside in the sun – especially in the recent warm weather.
She said: "We get a lot of people wanting to sit outside here and we are an old listed building so we only have limited amounts of space in the garden.
"It is a good garden and it gets the sun all day, so we thought we would make the most of it and next door are retiring so we have bought the property next door.
"We are just trying to branch out as much as we can."
"We are concentrating on our original site after opening up the Ipswich site recently.
"Woodbridge is where we began so we have opened up the third site we are concentrating on where it all started and making the most of what we have got here.
"It is what Honey + Harvey is known for and obviously being in the centre of Woodbridge we get all the locals and same people coming in everyday."