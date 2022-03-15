East Suffolk gastropub scoops another accolade for its Sunday lunches

An award-winning gastropub in east Suffolk has scooped another accolade for its Sunday lunches.

The Unruly Pig in Bromeswell, near Woodbridge, was named as in The Times' list of the 30 best places in Britain for a Sunday roast.

The list was compiled by food journalist and writer Andy Lynes, who described The Unruly Pig as "the perfect rural destination for a long, relaxing Sunday lunch accompanied by hand-pulled ales or wines from a well-chosen list".

The selection for this list comes just after the venue, which is owned by Brendan Padfield, was included on a shortlist of the best 52 gastropubs in England offering the best roasts.

It was also named as the best gastropub in the UK by Estrella Damm in January.