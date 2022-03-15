News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do > Food & Drink

East Suffolk gastropub scoops another accolade for its Sunday lunches

person

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:03 AM March 15, 2022
The team at The Unruly Pig. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

The team at The Unruly Pig - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

An award-winning gastropub in east Suffolk has scooped another accolade for its Sunday lunches.

The Unruly Pig in Bromeswell, near Woodbridge, was named as in The Times' list of the 30 best places in Britain for a Sunday roast.

The list was compiled by food journalist and writer Andy Lynes, who described The Unruly Pig as "the perfect rural destination for a long, relaxing Sunday lunch accompanied by hand-pulled ales or wines from a well-chosen list".

The selection for this list comes just after the venue, which is owned by Brendan Padfield, was included on a shortlist of the best 52 gastropubs in England offering the best roasts.

It was also named as the best gastropub in the UK by Estrella Damm in January.

Food and Drink
Suffolk Live News
Woodbridge News

Don't Miss

Ipswich Hospital will also receive government cash 

Coronavirus

Nearly 150 people being treated for Covid in counties' hospitals

Jason Noble, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Kayden Jackson throws his shirt to the ground in frustration, as heads back to the dressing room jus

Ipswich Town vs Portsmouth | Live

Matchday Recap: Injuries strike again as Town draw

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The chickens at Clinks Care Farm in Beccles which are given the donated Christmas trees to eat. Pict

Suffolk Live News

Further bird flu detection confirmed around Suffolk village

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Clements Primary Academy in Haverhill

Education News

Suffolk headteacher says lack of school readiness 'isn't a Covid issue'

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon