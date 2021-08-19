News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Street food festival postponed by Covid and bad weather to return

Katy Sandalls

Published: 1:22 PM August 19, 2021   
The festival is being held on the banks of the River Deben in Woodbridge this weekend

Street Feast by the River will take place later this month - Credit: Woodbridge Festival

A street food festival postponed because of coronavirus and bad weather will bring flavours from across the world to Suffolk when it returns later this month.

Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music has teamed up with restauranteurs from the town for a communal street feast in the new Whisstocks Square, by the town's waterfront and opposite the iconic Tide Mill.

Street Feast by the River will take place in Woodbridge on August 28 between noon and 6pm, with a number of different vendors set to offer tastes from around the world. 

One of those taking part is The Korean Kitchen, which started doing a takeaway service within a three-mile radius and became an overnight local hit.

Founder Jeong-Un’s dishes use local suppliers to make genuine Korean meals using her traditional family recipes. 

One of Woodbridge's newest restaurants, The Boathouse, will also take part, offering a range of Mediterranean tastes.

The festival will also be the launch day for a new bar in the square, with more still yet to be announced by organisers. 

As well as an array of food, there will be music and other entertainment from Ben Osborne and Jack Hemingway, the DJ duo involved in Lowestoft's First Light Festival.

Ben Osborne who DJs and organises theWoodbridge Festival, raising money for venues suffering during lockdown Photo...

Ben Osborne will be one of the DJs at the event - Credit: Archant

There will be some tables and chairs on offer at the event but visitors are encouraged to bring their own picnic tables and chairs.

It had been hoped that the feast would take place in July but it had to be cancelled due to a combination of bad weather and Covid isolations.

Mr Osborne said previously: "It's great to have accessible community events like this happening as we come out of the pandemic, especially as so many local events and summer fetes have been unable happen.

"Our friends on the continent have always been good at doing these type of celebrations, so this will hopefully bring some European holiday vibes to those of us who aren't getting abroad again this summer."

The event is part of a rolling programme put on since June 2020 to keep culture and social well being going during the pandemic.

