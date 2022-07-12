Popular east Suffolk pub shortlisted for prestigious national award
- Credit: Archant
A popular Suffolk pub has been included in the shortlist for a prestigious national award.
The Great British Pub Awards has 18 different categories and pubs from all across the country have been shortlisted.
In Suffolk, The Unruly Pig in Bromeswell near Woodbridge was nominated in the 'Best Pub Chef' category, with head chef Dave Wall being recognised for his work.
Previously, The Unruly Pig has won a number of awards, including being named as the best gastropub in the UK by Estrella Damm and being named in The Times' list of the 30 best places in Britain for a Sunday roast.
It is also included in The Michelin Guide.
Ed Bedington, editor of The Morning Advertiser, which organises the awards, said: "Huge congratulations to all the finalists.
"The tough judging process is always difficult due to the high standard of pubs that enter.
"However, those decisions have now been made, and we have a very strong list of finalists that will be in the running to take the title of each of the categories, with one exceptional winner going on to be crowned the overall Great British Pub of the Year."
The awards will be held in Manchester on October 4.