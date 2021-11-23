News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Leave your inhibitions at the door' - 'sexy' circus heading to Colchester

Suzanne Day

Published: 11:40 AM November 23, 2021
Fire stunts at Forbidden Nights show Colchester

Fire stunts will entertain the audience at the 'Forbidden Nights Sexy Circus 2021' show in Colchester this Christmas - Credit: Forbidden Nights

Britain's Got Talent contestants whose first audition has been watched by 80 Million viewers on YouTube are bringing their 'Forbidden Nights Sexy Circus 2021 Tour' to Colchester this Christmas. 

Taking place at Charter Hall on Friday, December 10, at 7.30pm, the show promises to kick off the weekend with lots of action including fire stunts, aerial displays and impressive acrobatic skills.

The cast behind the Forbidden Nights tour shot to fame on Britain's Got Talent six years ago and have been touring theatres across the UK ever since. Their first appearance on the ITV show is in the list of the top ten most watched auditions on YouTube

Aerial stunts on the Forbidden Nights tour

The Forbidden Nights tour will bring impressive aerial stunts to Colchester's Charter Hall this December - Credit: Forbidden Nights

The jam-packed Forbidden Nights Show will also offer up comedy and live music - with the audience being told to "leave your inhibitions at the door." 

You can book tickets for the show at the Charter Hall via the Colchester Events website - colchester-events.co.uk/whats-on.

To find out the 2022 Colchester events line up for 2022 take a look at their latest What's On guide here. 




