A new Winter Art Trail has been launched in Stowmarket town centre - Credit: Sam Bell

The Fox Yard Studio in Stowmarket town centre has launched a new trail around the town which will see the creative talents of local artists displayed on the high street.

Artists have been eager to get involved with the trail after they were asked to create pieces on the theme of 'winter and what inspires you about it'.

Sam Bell who owns Fox Yard Studio in Stowmarket has launched a winter art trail on the high street - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Sam Bell, owner of the Fox Yard Studio said: "We have chosen a selection of independent businesses and organisations around Stowmarket to display artwork created by local artists.

"It has been lovely getting to know business owners in the area."

Artist: Ian Beck and his contribution to the Winter Art Trail, his artwork is also featured in Fox Yard Studio - Credit: Sam Bell

Mrs Bell added: "I thought the trail would be a great way to get the public exploring the town and seeing what's on offer in Stowmarket, with lots of new shops popping up.

"Many people can find the colder seasons difficult and we're hoping to add a little cheer to the high street as the nights draw in."

Artist: Rae Green and her contribution to the Winter Art Trail - Credit: Sam Bell

Maps for the trail are now available from the Fox Yard Studio in the Old Fox Yard. The studio is open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays between 10am - 4pm and Saturdays from 11am - 3pm.

The Winter Art Trail was launched at Stowmarket's Christmas Fayre on Sunday and will run until January 15, 2022.

Once the trail has finished, the art work will be displayed in the Fox Yard Studio and the new arts bar Pallet and people will be able to purchase their favourite pieces.

Artist: Elene Chilchaladze, an architectural assistant at Modece Architects next door to Fox Yard Studio - Credit: Sam Bell



