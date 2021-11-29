Winter art trail to bring cheer to the streets of Stowmarket
- Credit: Sam Bell
The Fox Yard Studio in Stowmarket town centre has launched a new trail around the town which will see the creative talents of local artists displayed on the high street.
Artists have been eager to get involved with the trail after they were asked to create pieces on the theme of 'winter and what inspires you about it'.
Sam Bell, owner of the Fox Yard Studio said: "We have chosen a selection of independent businesses and organisations around Stowmarket to display artwork created by local artists.
"It has been lovely getting to know business owners in the area."
Mrs Bell added: "I thought the trail would be a great way to get the public exploring the town and seeing what's on offer in Stowmarket, with lots of new shops popping up.
"Many people can find the colder seasons difficult and we're hoping to add a little cheer to the high street as the nights draw in."
Maps for the trail are now available from the Fox Yard Studio in the Old Fox Yard. The studio is open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays between 10am - 4pm and Saturdays from 11am - 3pm.
The Winter Art Trail was launched at Stowmarket's Christmas Fayre on Sunday and will run until January 15, 2022.
Once the trail has finished, the art work will be displayed in the Fox Yard Studio and the new arts bar Pallet and people will be able to purchase their favourite pieces.
