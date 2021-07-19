Free children's show celebrating the power of reading to launch at Latitude
- Credit: Simon Wild
If your family is heading to Latitude Festival this weekend, keep your eye out for an Essex theatre group trying to spread the word about the power of reading.
George the Bookworm will be launched at the popular Suffolk festival at Henham Park, before going on tour at libraries in north Essex during the summer holidays.
Children will be able to watch the show in the Enchanted Forest Marquee at Latitude on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at noon and 3pm.
The show has been created by the Grand Theatre of Lemmings, with the help of Arts Council funding.
It tells the tale of George, a cheeky 400-year-old bookworm who discovers children are not reading enough.
You may also want to watch:
Described as "both educational and fun", the idea for the show came about during the pandemic when they realised just how much children were missing being at school.
George and friends will be appearing at free 45-minute shows in Harwich and Manningtree library during July and August.
Most Read
- 1 'I'm not ready to let her go' - Funeral planned for Ipswich mum who died after giving birth
- 2 Watch Town midfielder Evans' superb free-kick goal at Fulham
- 3 'We will deliver a Portman Road to be proud of' - Ashton's vow to improve home of Blues
- 4 Look inside the most expensive home on the market in Suffolk
- 5 What Covid rules are changing from July 19?
- 6 What to do if you get 'pinged' by the NHS Covid app
- 7 Suffolk town set for new restaurant and takeaway
- 8 Work starts on first phase of 150-home estate in village
- 9 Greene King shuts 33 pubs as staff hit by 'pingdemic'
- 10 Town's Stevenage friendly tomorrow cancelled
You can find out more by visiting georgethebookworm.co.uk
The shows at Manningtree Library will be outdoors.