Free children's show celebrating the power of reading to launch at Latitude

Suzanne Day

Published: 2:25 PM July 19, 2021   
George the Bookworm and The Grand Theatre of Lemmings

The Grand Theatre of Lemmings will be at the Latitude Festival with George the Bookworm. They will then take their show on tour to libraries in Harwich and Manningtree - Credit: Simon Wild

If your family is heading to Latitude Festival this weekend, keep your eye out for an Essex theatre group trying to spread the word about the power of reading. 

George the Bookworm will be launched at the popular Suffolk festival at Henham Park, before going on tour at libraries in north Essex during the summer holidays. 

Children will be able to watch the show in the Enchanted Forest Marquee at Latitude on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at noon and 3pm. 

The show has been created by the Grand Theatre of Lemmings, with the help of Arts Council funding.

It tells the tale of George, a cheeky 400-year-old bookworm who discovers children are not reading enough. 

Lady with brown hair with George the Bookworm puppet

George the Bookworm was created by the Grand Theatre of Lemmings, based in Essex - Credit: Simon Wild

Described as "both educational and fun", the idea for the show came about during the pandemic when they realised just how much children were missing being at school. 

George and friends will be appearing at free 45-minute shows in Harwich and Manningtree library during July and August.

You can find out more by visiting georgethebookworm.co.uk

The shows at Manningtree Library will be outdoors. 

