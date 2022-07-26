Sunflower mazes return to Suffolk farm this summer

A drone shot of one of the sunflower mazes last year at the farm near Eye. - Credit: Frogs Farm

A popular attraction is returning to a Suffolk farm this summer.

Frogs Farm, off the A140, near Eye, have confirmed that their sunflower mazes will return this August.

There are three mazes spread across the nine-acre site, while there is also the opportunity for people to pick their own wildflowers and purchase sunflowers grown on the farm.

Freddy Vaudrey and Bekkie Hatwell among the sunflowers at their farm. - Credit: Frogs Farm

The site, in Thwaite, near Mendlesham, is run by Bekkie Hatwell and partner Freddy Vaudrey.

Bekkie said they are "super excited" to be welcoming families back throughout August.

“It’s been a really difficult year for us in terms of growing, but sunflowers are starting to bloom so they’ll be out for the entirety of August.

“We’re over the moon that we’ve managed to get something out again for the second year," Bekkie added.

This year's mazes, which are wheelchair and pushchair accessible, have been given a Platinum Jubilee theme.

Admission to the farm is £5, with under three's free. - Credit: Frogs Farm

Bekkie said: “There’s a mini-maze which is aimed at helping people's sense of direction, it’s a really easy trail so it’s brilliant for people with small children or people with disabilities too.

“We’ve got our main maze which is jubilee themed. Everything we’ve got here this year is linked to the Platinum Jubilee; the maze design is on the entrance so people can see it all.

“On top of that, we’ve got our bonus maze which is where you can walk the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

“We’ve got the date of her reign written in the top of the maze so it makes really cool Strava patterns."

There are also opportunities for people to pick their own flowers and enjoy some local food and drink at the farm.

The team at Frogs Farm have been busy getting the site ready for the public. - Credit: Frogs Farm

“We’ve got an acre of wildflowers so people can pick their own and create their own bouquets to take home.

“We’ve also got six or seven different varieties of cut sunflowers that we grow which have extended vase life so we bunch those up every morning for people to purchase.

"We’re having our parachute tent come back for August which makes a beautiful shade area.

“Teas and coffees from local vendors like MorBeans, one of our local companies does the scones so we offer afternoon tea as well.”

Admission to the farm is £5, with under three's going free. Sunflowers and wildflowers also cost £5, with the mazes open now until the end of August.

This year the mazes are jubilee themed. - Credit: Frogs Farm



