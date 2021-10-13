Published: 7:00 PM October 13, 2021

Framlingham Castle will be staging The Wizards of Once Halloween Quest this half-term - Credit: Archant

Half-term is almost upon us and with the days getting colder and the nights drawing in, there’s the question of how to keep the family entertained during the school hols. Here’s a few fun suggestions that also incorporates the fact that, this year, half-term also encompasses All Hallows Eve.

Kentwell's School for Sorcery - Halloweenies at Kentwell Hall, near Bury St Edmunds, CO10 9BA

Tudor manor house Kentwell Hall will be conjuring up a magical Halloween world this half-term from October 23 - 31. Explore the spooky zones around Kentwell's buildings, gardens and grounds for immersive Halloween fun, challenges and activities aimed at children from three to 14 years of age, and their families.

Kentwell Hall's Halloweenies event is a popular event with families and is back this year during October half-term - Credit: Paul Sillence Photography

Halloweenies is now in its ninth year and this year, visitors will find something new and exciting to join in with. Visitors are encouraged to dress up in their favourite Halloween or School for Sorcery outfits – but it is strongly suggested that all young witches and wizards are wrapped up warmly underneath as the weather can get a little chilly. Feel free to wear magical wellies, as the activities will be outside, or beneath open-sided but roofed areas.

Please note that advance booking is essential for this event as numbers will be strictly limited. Tickets will not be on sale at the gate. Last entry is at 2pm.

Tickets can be booked online

Halloween on the Hills in aid of children’s charity EACH, Seckford Hills, Woodbridge

A family-friendly, immersive Halloween event is being staged in Woodbridge during half-term to raise funds for children's hospice EACH.

Fresh Air Events, which includes a Netflix movie director, are creating a chilling experience at Seckford Hills, right next to Seckford Hall Hotel.

Halloween on the Hills is a spooktacular, family-friendly Halloween event outside Woodbridge raising funds for EACH - Credit: Fresh Air Events

Halloween on the Hills will involve special effects, holograms, movie like sets and projectors as well as a host of spooky props to bring modern magic to a trail of shacks set up within the 34-acre parkland.

A cast of monster models are also being built for the occasion which will also feature playful pumpkins, Dracula’s tunnel and toasting marshmallows with a coven of witches around a bubbling cauldron.

The event is suitable for children of all ages. It will be open from 4-7pm on October 15 and October 18-22. On October 16-17, October 23-24 and October 25-31, ticket slots will be available from 10am-7pm. Children are encouraged to dress up.

Tickets will cost just £6.50 per person and under twos go free. Online booking is advised, especially for half term week.

The Wizards of Once Halloween Quest, Framlingham Castle, IP13 9BP

Head to Framlingham Castle for a fantastical day out this Halloween half-term. Explore the castle on our brand-new adventure trail inspired by Cressida Cowell’s bestselling Wizards of Once series. Will you find the ingredients for the Spell to get rid of Witches and uncover the location of the Cup of Second Chances?

Framlingham Castle will be staging The Wizards of Once Halloween Quest this half-term along with a ghost tour - Credit: citizenside.com

Come along in frightful fancy dress to enter a dressing up competition and maybe win a prize. It’s going to be a really wizard day out! There are also castle ghost tours for older teenagers and parents.

The Wizards of Once Halloween Quest runs from Sat October 23 - Sun October 31, 2021. Tickets can be booked online

Spill Festival, Family Events, across Ipswich town centre

The biennial Spill Festival returns to Ipswich this October half term families are being invited to experience something just a little bit different as part of this year’s event.

Albesila Luminarium will take families on an adventure through a collection of coloured tunnels as part of the Spill Festival in Ipswich from October 27-31 - Credit: Alan Parkinson

The latest Spill Festival of Performance runs from Wednesday October 27 to Sunday 31, bringing the strange, the striking and the surprising for the whole family to enjoy.

Youngsters can follow in the footsteps of astronauts when they visit the spectacular installation GAIA (Oct 27-31) – a seven-metre-wide model of the Earth, floating from the ceiling of Ipswich Town Hall.

Then they can head out onto the Cornhill to watch the strange sculptures of Chorus (Oct 27-30) as they spin and hum, whirling like a swarm of fireflies or planets in motion above the heads of the audience.

Also as a half-term treat everyone can get to explore an alien environment on the Waterfront as they step inside Luminarium (Oct 27-31), a maze of colourful domes and tunnels.

There’s also an opportunity to take a mystery tour with Here’s To Tomorrow (Oct 28) – an exciting adventure led by intergalactic tour guides which transports audiences to a world far away from Ipswich.

Kids can have the chance to design their own custom play spaces with Kids Build The Future (Oct 28-30) at Ancient House. With the help of visual artists, architects and builders youngsters could design their own base, castle, maze or a future Ipswich – it’s like Minecraft come to life.

The Spill Festival's famous Pyre Parade is back this half-term and will allow the people of Suffolk to come along and burn their bad news and bad memories of the last 12 months - Credit: Gillian Allard

SPILL 2021 will also see the return of festival favourite The Pyre Parade (Oct 30). Visitors can also take part in one of The Hold’s Pyre-Parade-inspired family workshops before families will be invited to join the Pyre Parade as it noisily makes its way through the town to Christchurch Park. Everyone is welcome – wear black and bring something loud to bang, such as wooden spoons on saucepan lids – before the effigies are engulfed in flames and all of 2020’s bad news is sent up in smoke.

Find out about these events at the website, or call the Box Office on 01473 210169.

Harry Panto: Return to Frogwarts, Spa Pavilion, Felixstowe, IP11 2DX.

Felixstowe’s Spa Pavilion will be hosting some half-term silliness with an onstage parody production Harry Panto: Return to Frogwarts.

Designed to provide some Halloween laughter and thrills with a wave of a wand, this fun adventure finds a group of young magicians back at Frogwarts, facing the fight of their lives as they battle the dark lord in this fast-paced tale of good versus evil. Magical illusions, pop songs and things that go bump in the night all form the essential ingredients of this bewitching plot sure to delight youngsters and adults alike.

The show is at The Spa on Tuesday October 26, 2021 at 3pm. Tickets can be booked online

Lord of the Rings themed family challenge at West Stow Anglo-Saxon Village and Country Park, IP28 6HG

Families are invited to travel to Middle Earth and take part in the Ring Quest, a Lord of the Rings themed family challenge at West Stow Anglo-Saxon Village and Country Park over the autumn half-term between October 23 and 31,10am-4pm.

The Lord of the Rings themed family event is back for half term at West Stow Anglo-Saxon Village and Country Park at the weekend featuring the Ring Quest trail. - Credit: Archant

Bigger than ever, the event is celebrating 20 years since The Fellowship of the Ring hit the big screen. The recreated village is one of England's important archaeological sites, near Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.

Complete the Ring Quest, find the rings and runes and thereby save Middle Earth. As well as the Ring Quest trail, there are the huge spiders of Mirkwood and a dragon guarding its treasure. Visitors can also see the small exhibition on Ring Quest, visit the Hobbit Hole, meet Halbarad the Ranger of the North and try your hand at some archery.

Suitable for adults and children aged 3+ years, this is partly an outdoor event so please wear suitable clothing. The Ring Quest trail is made up of two parts, each taking about 45 minutes.

For more information visit the West Stow website or call 01284 728718