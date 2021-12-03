Sophie Clarke, of Sophie Clarke Designs, will be at this Sunday's winter makers market in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: West Suffolk Council

There will be a festive atmosphere at winter 'makers markets' in west Suffolk this December.

The events, organised by West Suffolk Council, will showcase locally-produced gifts, crafts, food and drink, set to a backdrop of seasonal music and entertainment.

They are taking place in Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill and Newmarket.

Award-winning Sophie Clarke, of Sophie Clarke Designs, will be at Bury St Edmunds this Sunday, December 5, with her hand-woven homeware for sale.

At the market in the Cornhill and Buttermarket there will be more than 40 stalls alongside some street market stallholders, plus live festive music from midday.

Sophie Clarke will be selling woven products, including Christmas stockings. She is pictured earlier this year in Stratford Upon Avon - Credit: Sophie Clarke

“This is the first year I will be taking part in a Christmas market as a trader and I am excited to wrap up warm and get into the festive spirit," said Miss Clarke.

"I will have a range of woven products for sale, including Christmas stockings as a seasonal special."

Susan Glossop, cabinet member for growth at West Suffolk Council, said: “It is the time to shop for gifts and we have some very talented arts and crafters selling some beautiful handmade products.

"Whether it is something for a loved one or to liven up your home, come along, enjoy the festive atmosphere and support our local town centre businesses and our market traders.”

The markets start this weekend and run each weekend, finishing with a traditional Christmas Eve market in Bury St Edmunds on December 24.

There will also be a makers market in Bury St Edmunds on December 19, in Haverhill on December 4 and in Newmarket on December 11.

If you are visiting Bury St Edmunds on a weekend in the run-up to Christmas, there are free 'park and walk' car parks at Olding Road and Greene King in Cullum Road, the latter of which is available from 8am to 5pm.

The council is asking, in the spirit of Christmas, to spread kindness not Covid by following government guidelines.



