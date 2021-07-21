Gallery
AstraZenecHare and friends hop up on family art trail
Now that school is out for the summer a new art trail in Eye is helping keep families entertained over the next six weeks.
The Way Ahead trail, which was launched earlier this month, features beautiful hare and tortoise sculptures which are dotted around the Suffolk market town.
Ideal for families looking for something to do in the summer holidays, it has has been organised by the Suffolk based blossom charity and includes 26 large sculptures and 16 mini ones - all plotted on a map.
Jackie Ordish, who helped the trail come to life, said: "It's great to see many visitors looking at the trail already and I'm sure there will be thousands more over the summer - it really is an exciting day out, mixing fun, entertainment and exercise. Local businesses will be happy to welcome you too.
"There is also a children's colouring competition where the entries will be displayed at the library and the artist of the most amazing colourful picture will win a prize of a mini hare and paints so that they can create their own design."
The trail, which runs until September 10, has been designed to represent the 'way ahead' as we come out of the pandemic and has involved many local artists.
One of the highlights is the 'AstraZenecHare' which was created by artist Karen Turner. The hare is painted as vaccinologist Professor Sarah Gilbert, complete with lab coat and scientific equipment,
The blossom charity helps men and women in Suffolk with their confidence so that they can make long lasting changes to their lives, this is done through 1:1 coaching and workshops.
Bridget McIntyre, founder of the blossom charity, said: "This is the third trail we have exhibited and we are so pleased to finally see this years' sculpture trail come to fruition. In 2019, our first sheep art trail raised nearly £40, 000 for Blossom at auction."
The tortoise and hare sculptures will be sold at auction at the Oaksmere in Eye on Thursday, September 17, the auction will be online and in-person.
Any children that want to get involved with the colouring competition during the summer holidays can download colouring pages at eyesculpturetrail.co.uk. The map of the trail can also be found on the website.