AstraZenecHare and friends hop up on family art trail

Suzanne Day

Published: 4:24 PM July 21, 2021   
Children from Eye Primary School with one of the colourful hares. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Children from Eye Primary School with one of the colourful hares on the new sculpture trail in the town - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Now that school is out for the summer a new art trail in Eye is helping keep families entertained over the next six weeks. 

The Way Ahead trail, which was launched earlier this month, features beautiful hare and tortoise sculptures which are dotted around the Suffolk market town. 

Colourful turquoise tortoise on Eye art trail

Visitors can get a glimpse of colourful hares and tortoises as they walk around Eye - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Ideal for families looking for something to do in the summer holidays,  it has has been organised by the Suffolk based blossom charity and includes 26 large sculptures and 16 mini ones - all plotted on a map. 

Jackie Ordish, who helped the trail come to life, said: "It's great to see many visitors looking at the trail already and I'm sure there will be thousands more over the summer - it really is an exciting day out, mixing fun, entertainment and exercise. Local businesses will be happy to welcome you too.

Children from Eye Primary School with a hare sculpture

Families are being encouraged to have a go at the trail in Eye during the summer holidays - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"There is also a children's colouring competition where the entries will be displayed at the library and the artist of the most amazing colourful picture will win a prize of a mini hare and paints so that they can create their own design."

The trail, which runs until September 10,  has been designed to represent the 'way ahead' as we come out of the pandemic and has involved many local artists.

A blue hare sculpture in Eye town centre

Visitors can get a glimpse of colourful hares as they walk around the market town of Eye in Suffolk - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

One of the highlights is the 'AstraZenecHare' which was created by artist Karen Turner.  The hare is painted as vaccinologist Professor Sarah Gilbert, complete with lab coat and scientific equipment,

The blossom charity helps men and women in Suffolk with their confidence so that they can make long lasting changes to their lives, this is done through 1:1 coaching and workshops. 

Amanda Church, Cheryl Mitchell, Ellie Hignegg, Sharon Teague and Joy Evitt with one of the hares on

Amanda Church, Cheryl Mitchell, Ellie Hignegg, Sharon Teague and Joy Evitt with one of the hares on the sculpture trail in Eye - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Bridget McIntyre, founder of the blossom charity, said: "This is the third trail we have exhibited and we are so pleased to finally see this years' sculpture trail come to fruition. In 2019, our first sheep art trail raised nearly £40, 000 for Blossom at auction." 

The tortoise and hare sculptures will be sold at auction at the Oaksmere in Eye on Thursday, September 17, the auction will be online and in-person. 

Any children that want to get involved with the colouring competition during the summer holidays can download colouring pages at eyesculpturetrail.co.uk. The map of the trail can also be found on the website. 

Children from Eye Primary School with a colourful hare

Children from Eye Primary School with one of the colourful hares - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A hare painted in flags sits outside Eye Primary School

A hare painted in flags sits outside Eye Primary School - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown


A hare painted in flags outside Eye Primary School

The Eye sculpture trail is perfect for the school summer holidays - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown


Suffolk
Charity News
Suffolk
Eye News

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
