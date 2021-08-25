News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Second chance to see film legend Hayley Mills after theatre show sells out

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 2:56 PM August 25, 2021   
Hayley Mills attending the TV Choice Awards held at the Hilton Hotel, Park Lane, London.

Hayley Mills has added a second show after her event at Frinton Summer Theatre sold out - Credit: PA

Famous actress Hayley Mills has added a second event after her evening at Frinton Summer Theatre sold out.

An Evening with Hayley Mills is due to take place at the resort's McGrigor Hall on Sunday, August 29.

Now, after tickets were all snapped up, the star of Pollyanna, Whistle down the Wind and Parent Trap has agreed to put on a second event at 1pm on the same day.

A spokesman for the theatre said: "We are thrilled to announce that due to popular demand, a second event has been added." 

The former child star is publishing her autobiography, Forever Young: A Memoir, on September 2.

She has links with East Anglia as the daughter of Sir John Mills, who was born on the Norfolk/Suffolk border and moved to Felixstowe as a teenager. He also had fond memories of Frinton.

To book tickets, visit the Frinton Summer Theatre website

