Published: 7:00 PM October 26, 2021

Hayseed Dixie will be transforming classic rock songs into upbeat roots music at their Apex gig in Bury St Edmunds on November 8 - Credit: Hayseed Dixie

The entertainingly unique Hayseed Dixie will be looking to make an impression on Suffolk audiences when they play The Apex in Bury St Edmunds next month.

Hayseed Dixie started out as an Appalachian-style tribute to AC/DC, after John Wheeler and Mike Daly had a drunken epiphany that the ‘Lost Highway’ of Hank Williams and the ‘Highway to Hell’ of Bon Scott were indeed, the same identical stretch of tarmac.

Playing traditional instruments, such as fiddle, mandolin and banjo in a rock n roll style, they called their unique bluegrass/rock mash up ‘Rockgrass,’ and hit the scene in 2001 with an AC/DC tribute album which reinvented the classic heavy metal songs as Roots-Hillbilly tunes.

It even earned the acclaim of AC/DC’s Brian Johnson who said: “Man – It’s just great! All our best songs done hillbilly! This record is hilarious!”

They followed this with 2002's ‘A Hillbilly Tribute to Mountain Love’, which gave the same bluegrass treatment to assorted hard rock songs. ‘Kiss My Grass: A Hillbilly Tribute to Kiss’ came a year later.

You may also want to watch:

Hayseed Dixie have released 16 albums since 2001, consisting of both original material and re-interpretations, selling a combined total of over 750,000 physical records and countless digitally shared copies.

They have even picked up a fan in the form of Queen guitarist Brian May who enjoyed their tribute to hard rockers Kiss. He said: “I enjoyed this and . . . on further investigation . . . it’s not good . . . it’s fabulous!”

Their latest album ‘Blast From the Grassed’, contains moonshine-inspired re-imaginations of guilty-pleasures songs from the Golden Age of Pop-Rock, including ‘Staying Alive’, ‘Tainted Love’ and ‘Dancing Queen’.

At a live show, you can also enjoy hilarious hillbilly deliverances of rock classics such as ‘Ace Of Spades’, ‘Fat Bottomed Girls’ and ‘Eye of The Tiger’, admire country music favourites like ‘Foggy Mountain Breakdown’ and ‘Duellin’ Banjos’, and weep at the poignancy of the band’s own compositions.

Hayseed Dixie will be at The Apex on Monday November 8 at 8pm. Tickets can be booked online

or ring 01284 758000.