East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do

Helmingham Hall hosts open-air cinema screenings this spring

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Clarke

Published: 10:15 AM April 9, 2021   
Helmingham Hall will be hosting a series of drive-in movies this summer Picture: PAMELA BIDWELL

Helmingham Hall will be hosting a series of open-air film screenings this spring - Credit: PAMELA BIDWELL

Helmingham Hall has teamed up with The Star & Mouse Drive-In Movie Theatre to provide and outdoor cinema experience this spring.

The event will repeat the success of similar events held in the grounds of the 16th century moated manor house and formal gardens last year.

Pre-film entertainment will include DJ sets, car bingo, quizzes, live music along with food and drinks before the movie starts at sundown.

The films are Pretty Woman on April 16, Mary Poppins from 1964 on April 17, Midnight In Paris on April 18, Jurassic Park on April 23, Walk The Line on April 24, Monty Python And The Holy Grail on April 25, Days Of Thunder on April 30, Moulin Rouge on May 1, Some Like It Hot on May 2, Star Wars – A New Hope on May 3, The Gentlemen on May 7 and Jo Jo Rabbit on May 9.

Tickets can be booked online.
 

