Motor show to return to Heveningham Hall for 2022

Timothy Bradford

Published: 5:32 PM January 26, 2022
Heveningham Hall Motor Concourse/Mediaworld

Classic vehicles illuminated in the Halls grounds - Credit: Heveningham Hall Motor Concourse/Mediaworld

Classic cars and planes will descend on Heveningham Hall this summer as the stately home hosts its fifth annual motor show.

Taking place over the weekend of July 2, organisers say the Heveningham Concours classic vehicle show will feature up to 50 of the world's most beautiful cars — as well as a dozen equally rare propeller planes. 

The event will take place at the same time as the long-standing Heveningham Hall Country Fair. 

The concourse will take place at Heveningham Hall, near Halesworth

The concourse will take place at Heveningham Hall, near Halesworth - Credit: Cameron Maynard

The weekend will include Horsepower Hill, a timed sprint along the estate's main drive, and the Thunderdrome, which will see two competitors start opposite each other and race to try to catch the driver in front up oval around an oval track set in a central bowl. 

Classic vehicles looking beautiful in the sunlight in the grounds of Heveningham Hall

Classic vehicles in the grounds of Heveningham Hall in 2018 - Credit: Cameron Maynard

Chairman of the motorsport judging panel, Max Hunt, said: “For the past two years, we sadly had to cancel because of Covid.

"For 2022, we’re going to make up for it with something that’s really special — even by our standards!”

All proceeds from the event will be going to charity. For more information, click here.

