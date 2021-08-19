Gallery
Youngsters get to grips with summer farm life
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
As we get towards the end of the dog days of summer, youngsters have been getting to grips with all sorts of furry friends down at the farm.
Hollow Trees Farm at Semer has been hosting a summer trail for families to enjoy.
From a kidbine to mini golf course to straw stacks there's been plenty for little hands to get to grips with.
For those looking for something a little bit whizzier the farm also has special cresta run sledges, which lets kids enjoy the fun of sledging without the need for any snow.
The youngsters were joined on the trail by a host of furry friends from guinea pigs to cows and alpacas as they learnt about life on the farm.
You may also want to watch:
There was a chance to get to know the creatures as face to face and even feed their new companions.
The summer trail will remain open until the start of September.
Most Read
- 1 Road near A12 reopens after police incident
- 2 Chance to run your own Suffolk pub as inn goes under the hammer
- 3 Person dies after being hit by train
- 4 Tributes to 'kind and caring' father who died in A144 crash
- 5 'It's close to the end now' - Cook on Town's hectic summer transfer window
- 6 Has more of Banksy's artwork been spotted on the coast?
- 7 Flint smashes through car window possibly shot from a catapult
- 8 Ant and Dec's new TV game show recruiting people from Suffolk
- 9 Road safety plea after tragic death of Thomas, 21, in crash
- 10 Go-ahead for Gateway 14 business park and creation of 3,000 jobs