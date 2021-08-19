News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Youngsters get to grips with summer farm life

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 7:00 PM August 19, 2021   
Lily, Ava, Isla and James. Hallow trees summer trail Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Lily, Ava, Isla and James enjoy the farm - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

As we get towards the end of the dog days of summer, youngsters have been getting to grips with all sorts of furry friends down at the farm. 

Hollow Trees Farm at Semer has been hosting a summer trail for families to enjoy. 

Ivy. Hallow trees summer trail Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ivy flys down the sledge track - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

From a kidbine to mini golf course to straw stacks there's been plenty for little hands to get to grips with. 

For those looking for something a little bit whizzier the farm also has special cresta run sledges, which lets kids enjoy the fun of sledging without the need for any snow.

Lily and Ava. Hallow trees summer trail Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Lily and Ava feed a goat - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The youngsters were joined on the trail by a host of furry friends from guinea pigs to cows and alpacas as they learnt about life on the farm. 

Isla and James. Hallow trees summer trail Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Isla and James pet a goat at the farm - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Rafe and Ezel. Hallow trees summer trail Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Rafe and Ezel take on the sledges - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

You may also want to watch:

There was a chance to get to know the creatures as face to face and even feed their new companions. 

The summer trail will remain open until the start of September. 

Phillipa and Annie. Hollow trees summer trail Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Phillipa and Annie at Hollow Trees Farm - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ingrid. Hallow trees summer trail Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ingrid enjoys a swing at the farm - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Kathryn with Paige and Ivy. Hollow trees summer trail Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Kathryn with Paige and Ivy enjoying the farm - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND


Stowmarket News

