Gallery

Published: 7:00 PM August 19, 2021

As we get towards the end of the dog days of summer, youngsters have been getting to grips with all sorts of furry friends down at the farm.

Hollow Trees Farm at Semer has been hosting a summer trail for families to enjoy.

Ivy flys down the sledge track - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

From a kidbine to mini golf course to straw stacks there's been plenty for little hands to get to grips with.

For those looking for something a little bit whizzier the farm also has special cresta run sledges, which lets kids enjoy the fun of sledging without the need for any snow.

Lily and Ava feed a goat - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The youngsters were joined on the trail by a host of furry friends from guinea pigs to cows and alpacas as they learnt about life on the farm.

Isla and James pet a goat at the farm - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Rafe and Ezel take on the sledges - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

There was a chance to get to know the creatures as face to face and even feed their new companions.

The summer trail will remain open until the start of September.

Phillipa and Annie at Hollow Trees Farm - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ingrid enjoys a swing at the farm - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Kathryn with Paige and Ivy enjoying the farm - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND



