Published: 7:00 PM January 6, 2021

Ralph Fiennes has worked with documentary film-makers on the Oscar and BAFTA nominated film Coup 53 which has been made available for home viewing by the Ipswich Film Theatre - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Film Theatre, which had planned to re-open this month, has been forced to remain closed because of the latest lockdown rules but cinema manager Daniel Champion continues to find recommended films which film lovers can watch at home while also providing support for the independent cinema.

Coup 53, which gained four and five star reviews from all the major newspapers and film publications, as well as having a coveted 100% fresh rating on the film review site Rotten Tomatoes, is available for home screening from Friday and if you book via the Ipswich Film Theatre website a portion of the ticket price goes to the Ipswich cinema.

Coup 53 is the story of the 1953 Anglo-American coup in Iran that overthrew the democratically elected Prime Minister Mossadegh and reinstalled the Shah. Featuring never-before-seen archive material, film-makers Taghi Amirani and Walter Murch have worked with actor Ralph Fiennes to bring the lost material to life.

The 16mm footage not only allows the filmmakers to tell the story of the overthrow of the Iranian government in unprecedented detail, but it also leads to explosive revelations about dark secrets buried for 67 years.

Daniel Champion said: “The film was our most popular film for IFT At Home during the first lockdown and now it has qualified for BAFTA and Oscar nominations and it’s been re-released for a limited run. It’s a wonderful opportunity to catch-up with a fantastic film and help local cinema at the same time.”

