Published: 2:40 PM August 9, 2021

James White & the Wild Fire are set to perform their first gig in Suffolk this week - Credit: Mart's Arts Photography

An Ipswich-born singer who has teamed up with a new band will bring a mix of country, bluegrass, rock and Americana to a gig at the Hunter Club in Bury St Edmunds.

Formerly a solo singer, James White has previously been recognised by the Glastonbury Festival as an emerging talent.

In 2020, he started a new band in Saffron Walden - James White and the Wild Fire.

Despite being unmanaged and unsigned, the band's debut album Making Tracks reached number one in both the folk and country album charts on Amazon.

James White & the Wild Fire only formed in 2020 but have already topped both the Amazon folk and country charts with their debut album - Credit: Mart's Arts Photography

After what has been a difficult 18 months for those in the music industry, James is excited to be performing with his band.

He said: "I am originally from Suffolk and was born in Ipswich, where all my family still live. This will be the first show with my new band in my home county."

James White and the Wild Fire and Lucy Grubb will perform at the Hunter Club in Bury St Edmunds on Friday, August 13.

You can find out more about James White and the Wild Fire on the band's website.








