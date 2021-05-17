Published: 12:30 PM May 17, 2021

Jess Glynne will be performing at Newmarket Nights in August - Credit: PA

Pop superstar Jess Glynne has announced that she will be returning to Newmarket Nights this August.

After months of postponements and cancellations due to Covid restrictions, The Jockey Club is finalising a season of outdoor concerts - with Jess Glynne as the latest attraction on the all-star line-up.

Jess is the only British female ever to achieve seven Number 1 UK singles and will be taking to the stage at the Newmarket racecourse on August 6.

Jess Glynne is the last big name to join Newmarket Nights summer concert line-up for 2021 - Credit: Newmarket Nights

Sophie Able, general manager, Newmarket Racecourse, said: “We have been working tirelessly behind-the-scenes since the announcement of the government’s roadmap to secure a fantastic summer of live music.

"We can’t wait to welcome music fans back to Newmarket for incredible racing, plus the joy that live music brings - something we’ve all missed over the past year.

“With the addition of Jess Glynne, our season features beloved household names to chart-topping talent, making sure there is an evening for all and continuing Newmarket Night’s legacy as an unmissable event in the summer calendar.”

The annual events are renowned for combining a fun-filled evening at the races, with a spectacular evening concert in the informal and relaxed open-air setting of the hallowed turf.

Newmarket Nights won the ‘Best Event for Groups’ at the prestigious 2018 Group Leisure & Travel Awards.

Glynne said: “I had a wicked time headlining Newmarket Nights in 2017, looking forward to coming back. August will be all the more special after the last year we have all had!”

Jess Glynne’s debut album I Cry When I Laugh debuted at number one, spawning 12million worldwide singles sales, 39 weeks in the UK top 10 and 2.5billion Spotify streams.

Tickets will be on sale at 10am on Friday, May 21 via the Jockey Club’s website.

A pre-sale is available to customers at 10am on Wednesday, May 19.

Tickets start at £32.48, inclusive of booking fee.

Also playing at Newmarket Nights in 2021 are Tom Jones on July 23, Olly Murs on July 30, Rick Astley on August 13 and McFly on August 28.