News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do

X Factor favourite heading to Apex for one off concert

Author Picture Icon

Suzanne Day

Published: 7:00 PM September 8, 2021   
Joe McElderry

X Factor winner Joe McElderry is on the road again and heading to a popular Suffolk venue - Credit: Jordan Embleton

X Factor winner and star of musical theatre Joe McElderry will be entertaining his fans in Bury St Edmunds when he performs at The Apex later this month. 

McElderry, who won the sixth series of the X Factor after being mentored by Cheryl Cole, will bring his 'On the Road Again' tour to the popular venue in The Arc on September 26. 

Since his X Factor win in 2009, the talented singer has appeared in Popstar to Operastar and The Jump. He also took on the lead role in Joseph and His Technicolour Dreamcoat.

McElderry launched his tour earlier this month after releasing a new single 'I Am an Army' in August. 

Tickets for the Joe McElderry show at The Apex are still available via their website - theapex.co.uk.

Other shows coming up at The Apex this autumn include a performance from Newton Faulkner, and a talk from television presenter Ben Fogle which is already sold out. 

You may also want to watch:

Music
Theatre
Bury St Edmunds News
West Suffolk News
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The boarded up Cherry Tree pub in Debenham back in 2010

Pubs

6 of Suffolk's most sorely missed pubs

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Hardwicke House in Sudbury

NHS

'Expanding' Suffolk town plans to have three GP surgeries at one location

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Work under way on the first homes at Trewlawny Place at Felixstowe

Housing

Town set for 5 months of roadworks disruption for new homes project

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
The new programme is due to commence as early as spring 2021 Picture: ARCHANT

BMW convertible stolen while on test drive

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon