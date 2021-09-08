Published: 7:00 PM September 8, 2021

X Factor winner Joe McElderry is on the road again and heading to a popular Suffolk venue - Credit: Jordan Embleton

X Factor winner and star of musical theatre Joe McElderry will be entertaining his fans in Bury St Edmunds when he performs at The Apex later this month.

McElderry, who won the sixth series of the X Factor after being mentored by Cheryl Cole, will bring his 'On the Road Again' tour to the popular venue in The Arc on September 26.

Since his X Factor win in 2009, the talented singer has appeared in Popstar to Operastar and The Jump. He also took on the lead role in Joseph and His Technicolour Dreamcoat.

McElderry launched his tour earlier this month after releasing a new single 'I Am an Army' in August.

Tickets for the Joe McElderry show at The Apex are still available via their website - theapex.co.uk.

Other shows coming up at The Apex this autumn include a performance from Newton Faulkner, and a talk from television presenter Ben Fogle which is already sold out.